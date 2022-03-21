'Dublin are a top side and getting back to themselves': Declan Bonner reflects on Donegal's defeat in Croke Park

Dublin had too much for Donegal on Sunday

One would suspect Dessie Farrell is beginning to breathe a sigh of relief.

After four games in the National League, Dublin were the only county across all four divisions without a single point. Questions were being raised about the team's decline, as the pressure intensified.

Fast-forward two weeks, and things are looking up. The Sky Blues have delivered assuring wins over Tyrone and Donegal, and an away victory over Monaghan on Sunday would likely see them complete the great escape.

After watching his side succumb to the resurgent Dubs, Declan Bonner warned that the capital side are returning to top form.

"You can see the experienced players are coming back, no doubt getting back to themselves and come the championship, they still will be a formidable opponent. Whomever will turn them over will have a say in this year's championship," said the Donegal boss.

"Listen you are playing in Croke Park, Dublin are a top side and have a lot of the big guns back playing, it is always going to be challenging,

"They were times we were open and it was something we have to look at, but you can't fault the effort of the players for 70-plus minutes, they gave it their all."

Despite the defeat, Bonner feels that Tír Chonaill still have positives to take away, although he noted they need to be more clinical.

"We started the game well. First 20 minutes, we were playing decent football. But there was a period in that second quarter where Dublin came back at us and tacked on three or four scores. We just turned the ball over a few times in that second quarter, basic stuff.

"But the lads got back at it the second half, and disappointed we didn't get something out of it when we did get the goal to bring it back to two, and we had a couple of opportunities, a couple of long range frees that we need to be putting over the bar. In a game of small margins, they are massive.

"We ended up with 12 wides, seven in the first and five in the second and that is not like us. That is a lot of wides at this level, and that is something we are going to have to rectify going into our championship campaign."

The result leaves Donegal in relegation danger facing into their final match against Armagh, which takes place four weeks out from the sides' Ulster quarter-final.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 6 5 1 0 28 11 Mayo 6 3 1 2 6 7 Armagh 6 3 1 2 11 7 Kildare 6 2 1 3 1 5 Donegal 6 2 1 3 -9 5 Tyrone 6 2 1 3 -12 5 Dublin 6 2 0 4 -11 4 Monaghan 6 1 2 3 -14 4

But with so permutations at play going into the final weekend, Bonner says Donegal must concentrate on the job at hand.

"We just have to focus on the game next Sunday, that is what is within our control at the minute, the game next Sunday, and that is what we have to be looking at," he said.

Donegal could still drop to Division 2

"We just have to look after our own end of it, that's number one. That is what we have to do now. We have to look to the challenge of Armagh next Sunday in Letterkenny, that has to be our focus and after that, we can park up the league and focus on championship.

"We still have a lot of lads to get on the pitch before championship, they won't be available next Sunday but they will be available in four weeks' time come championship."