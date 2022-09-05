Club GAA: Shane Walsh makes Kilmacud Crokes debut | Big guns into Waterford SHC final

Shane Walsh scored a point as a second-half substitute

Galway star Shane Walsh made his debut for Kilmacud Crokes, following a transfer process which garnered much attention in recent weeks.

Sunday's match was largely uneventful, and it was over as a contest before Walsh was introduced as a second-half substitute. The Stillorgan side were far too strong for Templeogue Synge Street, with last year's All-Ireland finalists winning 3-25 to 1-6 to top their group.

Meanwhile, Cuala also made it through to the last eight. The Dalkey club knocked out 2020 champions Ballymun, prevailing 2-8 to 0-11.

Con O'Callaghan of Cuala and John Small of Ballymun Kickhams during the contest

The quarter-final line-up in the capital is now set.

Castleknock will take on Thomas Davis, Na Fianna will be up against Whitehall Colmcille, Cuala have been paired with Kilmacud Crokes, while Ballyboden St Enda's will face Ballinteer St John's.

Reigning Kildare champions Naas survived a significant scare at the quarter-final stage. The 2021 Leinster finalists trailed 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time, and their task was made all the more daunting when county star Darragh Kirwan was shown a second yellow card.

However, aided by a strong breeze, Naas turned the game around. Eamonn Callaghan provided a stunning second-half tally of 0-7, as a late Kevin Cummins penalty helped them to a 1-14 to 1-11 victory.

The victory sets up a semi-final date with Celbridge, who secured a 1-9 to 0-8 win over Johnstownbridge.

Clane and Athy will also face off in the last four, after dominant wins against Eadestown and Clogherinkoe respectively.

Eamonn Callaghan rolled back the years

Holders St Finbarr's have earned a bye into the Cork PSFC semi-finals, as the knockout line-up was confirmed.

The Barrs defeated Carbery Rangers, who will now face Nemo Rangers in the quarter-finals. Castlehaven will be up against Mallow, while Ballincollig will take on divisional outfit Carbery.

The last eight is also set in Donegal. Following the conclusion of the group stages, St Eunan's will be up against St Michael's, Kilcar face Killbegs, Gaoth Dobhair play Aodh Ruadh, and it's Naomh Conaill vs Glenswilly.

The Mayo SFC got under way. The big guns all delivered resuts, with Ballintubber, Knockmore, Castlebar Mitchels and Breaffy picking up wins.

Meanwhile, all action was postponed in Roscommon due to a referees' protest.

Hurling

Mount Sion are through to their first county final in eight years, following a 1-19 to 2-12 victory over De La Salle. They will face city rivals and nine-in-a-row chasing Ballygunner in the Waterford SHC decider.

Having pushed them close in 2021, Austin Gleeson and Co will be hoping to hand Ballygunner their first defeat in the county since 2013.

The reigning All-Ireland champions qualified for the final after a 2-17 to 0-12 win over Roanmore.

Mount Sion are seeking their first title since 2006

Reigning Offaly champions St Rynagh's were dethroned, as they fell to Shinrone, 1-15 to 1-13 in the quarter-final. Shinrone will face Belmont in the last four.

Meanwhile, Birr will take on Kilcormac-Killoughey, after the four-time All-Ireland champions triumphed over Ballinamore, 3-17 to 0-11.

The group stages of the Tipperary SHC concluded over the weekend. Kilruane MacDonaghs, Drom-Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane, Toomevara, Kiladangan and Loughmore-Castleiney all secured spots in the quarter-finals.

Clonoulty-Rossmore vs Kilruane MacDonaghs, which was abandoned last month due to the tragic death of Dillon Quirke during the game, was replayed on Sunday, with Kilruane edging it, 3-15 to 1-20.

The West Tipperary side now face Thurles Sarsfields in the preliminary quarter-finals, with JK Brackens set for a showdown against Nenagh Éire Óg.

Kilruane MacDonaghs give their opponents a guard of honour after the match

The group stages continued in the Limerick SHC, as Na Piarsaigh gained retribution for last year's semi-final loss, with a 1-23 to 0-12 win over Patrickswell. Doon and Kilmallock also picked up wins over Ahane and Adare respectively.

In Antrim, Dunloy and Ruairí Óg Cushendall are through to the semi-finals after topping their respective groups. Loughgiel Shamrocks will face O'Donovan Rossa in the quarter-finals, with St John's against Ballycastle.

In Galway, St Thomas' overcame Castlegar, 2-19 to 0-19. Turloughmore, Loughgrea and Tommy Larkin's also delivered wins, while Sarsfields and Clarinrbidge could not be separated.