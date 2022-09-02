Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Oisin McConville set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager
"Life in Division 4 may not seem a glamorous prospect but I will be giving what I see as a big challenge everything." Oisín McConville has confirmed he is taking over as Wicklow senior football manager
Last Updated: 02/09/22 9:39pm
Armagh legend Oisin McConville is set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager.
McConville, an All-Ireland winner in 2002, will step into his first intercounty management role.
The Crossmaglen Rangers club man has built up a wealth of experience on the sideline in recent years, at both club and colleges level.
He was a member of Ray Dempsey's proposed management ticket in Mayo, but the Connacht county instead opted for Kevin McStay.
He will take the reins of the Garden County in 2023 - they have been without a permanent boss since the departure of Colin Kelly early in the 2022 season.
McConville confirmed the news to the Belfast Telegraph: "I have had experience of managing at under-age level, university level, club level and now I'm taking the plunge into the intercounty bracket.
"Life in Division 4 may not seem a glamorous prospect but I will be giving what I see as a big challenge everything. I have been involved in projects before that were demanding and I feel I'm at a stage of my life now where I can embrace this totally new challenge with enthusiasm."
Wicklow enjoyed a promising summer in 2022. They fell to Meath in the Leinster Championship quarter-final, after a six-point win over Laois, and overcame Waterford in the Tailteann Cup before eventually succumbing to Offaly.
It has been a busy intercounty off-season of managerial changes. Wicklow's imminent appointment of McConville will be the eighth coronation of a new boss for 2023, while vacancies remain in Donegal, Monaghan, Wexford, Westmeath, Roscommon and Limerick.