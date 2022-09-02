Oisin McConville set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager

Oisin McConville has managed Monaghan side Inniskeen in recent years

Armagh legend Oisin McConville is set to take over as Wicklow senior football manager.

McConville, an All-Ireland winner in 2002, will step into his first intercounty management role.

The Crossmaglen Rangers club man has built up a wealth of experience on the sideline in recent years, at both club and colleges level.

He was a member of Ray Dempsey's proposed management ticket in Mayo, but the Connacht county instead opted for Kevin McStay.

He will take the reins of the Garden County in 2023 - they have been without a permanent boss since the departure of Colin Kelly early in the 2022 season.

McConville is taking the plunge into intercounty management

McConville confirmed the news to the Belfast Telegraph: "I have had experience of managing at under-age level, university level, club level and now I'm taking the plunge into the intercounty bracket.

"Life in Division 4 may not seem a glamorous prospect but I will be giving what I see as a big challenge everything. I have been involved in projects before that were demanding and I feel I'm at a stage of my life now where I can embrace this totally new challenge with enthusiasm."

Wicklow will compete in Division 4 of the National League in 2023

Wicklow enjoyed a promising summer in 2022. They fell to Meath in the Leinster Championship quarter-final, after a six-point win over Laois, and overcame Waterford in the Tailteann Cup before eventually succumbing to Offaly.

It has been a busy intercounty off-season of managerial changes. Wicklow's imminent appointment of McConville will be the eighth coronation of a new boss for 2023, while vacancies remain in Donegal, Monaghan, Wexford, Westmeath, Roscommon and Limerick.