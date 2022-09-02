Roscommon GAA matches called off for weekend due to referee protest following alleged assault

All club matches in Roscommon have been called off this weekend, in the wake of an alleged assault of a referee at a minor match on Wednesday night.

The referee in question required medical attention in the aftermath, and the game was abandoned.

The incident has sparked a significant reaction. It comes against the backdrop of the GAA's top brass warning of referee shortages in recent months, and a study being released last week that almost one quarter of match officials have experienced physical abuse during their career.

"Roscommon GAA have been informed by the Roscommon Referees' Committee that they are withdrawing their services for all matches scheduled in the county for today, tomorrow and Sunday," read a county board statement on Friday afternoon.

"The Referees' Committee feel that this action is necessary to strongly condemn any form of violence, aggression or abuse towards match officials in the GAA.

"Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.

"All matches that were due to be played this weekend will be rescheduled to the 16th, 17th and 18th September 2022."