Ray Dempsey announced as new Limerick senior football manager

Ray Dempsey is set to take charge of the Munster county

Limerick have confirmed that Ray Dempsey is taking over as their new senior football manager on a two-year term.

The Mayo native succeeds Billy Lee in the role, having led Knockmore to successive county titles in 2020 and 2021.

Dempsey was in the mix for the Mayo job in recent weeks, heading a potential backroom team that featured Oisin McConville and Keith Higgins, but the Connacht county instead opted for Kevin McStay.

"The Executive Committee are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Dempsey as the new Limerick senior football manager subject to ratification by both the Football and County Committees," read a Limerick GAA statement.

"Ray has vast experience with his club Knockmore winning the past two Mayo Senior Football Championships and has previously managed Mayo minor and U21 football teams and will come to Limerick on a two-year term. Ray also had an impressive playing career with Mayo commanding 64 appearances.

"Details of his back-room team will be announced in the coming weeks."

Dempsey will lead Limerick in Division 2 of the 2023 National Football League

Limerick have made significant strides in recent years, gaining promotion from Division 3 of the National League and reaching the Munster final in 2022.

"I am looking forward to the challenge and am hugely excited to be working with the group of players and building on their achievements of the last number of years," added Dempsey.

There are now only two intercounty football vacancies yet to be filled for next year, with Donegal and Roscommon still searching for new managers.