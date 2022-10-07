Dual GAA dreams: The nine clubs chasing hurling-football senior county championship doubles in 2022

Twelve months ago, four clubs - Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Naas (Kildare) and Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary) and St Eunan's (Donegal) - achieved a senior hurling-football double in their respective counties.

That record-equalling haul at the time could be equalled or even surpassed in 2022, with nine clubs around Ireland still in contention across eight different counties.

The clubs in question have varying degrees of steps left in that journey over the coming weeks.

Two of last year's aforementioned dual champions (Kilmacud and Naas) are bidding to repeat the feat, while others are looking to emulate that success.

The double chasers

Kilmacud Crokes are still in the hunt to defend both their titles in the capital. They face Ballyboden in the hurling semi-final, and will be up against Na Fianna in the big ball decider.

Na Fianna have double aspirations of their own, with the Glasnevin club taking on Cuala on the other side of the hurling draw in the last four. Although they reached last year's hurling showpiece, they enter Sunday's showdown with the Dalkey club as underdogs.

Such is the nature of big Dublin clubs, the crossover in personnel between the panels is relatively limited.

Kilmacud Crokes edged Na Fianna in a thrilling Dublin SHC final last November

Elsewhere in Leinster, Naas have already collected the Kildare SHC crown. Having claimed the All-Ireland intermediate title last season, they are preparing to compete in the provincial senior championship next month.

They face off against Clane in the football finale on Sunday week, and are expected to account for their neighbours.

Ratoath are still in with a shot of achieving the feat in Meath. They are up against Trim in the hurling final, with Summerhill providing the opposition in the football decider.

Further north, Slaughtneil are no strangers to double success. They already sealed a 10th consecutive hurling crown, and are looking to regain the John McLaughlin Cup, having fallen to Glen in last year's final. They face Lavey in the last four this weekend.

Naas reached last year's Leinster football final

In Galway, Moycullen are favourites for the SFC ahead of the quarter-finals. The Moycullen senior hurlers face Liam Mellows for the right to play in the preliminary quarter-finals, but are deemed outsiders in the small ball equation.

Cork aristocrats St Finbarr's are in both finals on Lee-side. The Barrs went all the way to the All-Ireland football semi-final last season, but their hurlers have not enjoyed such recent success.

Under the guidance of Ger Cunningham, the Togher club are looking for their first hurling title since 1993. Old rivals Blackrock stand between St Finbarr's and the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

Nemo Rangers will provide the opposition in the football showpiece.

Interestingly, the Cahalane brothers played against the Barrs in last week's football semi-final with Castlehaven, but represent the city club in hurling.

Brian Hayes has been in goal-scoring form in both codes

Upperchurch-Drombane are leading an unlikely double charge in Tipperary. They stunned last year's double-champs Loughmore-Castleiney, 1-12 to 1-11 on Sunday to progress to the football decider, and will enter as underdogs against Clonmel Commercials.

The vast majority of players are on both panels, as they prepare for this weekend's SHC semi-final against Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Upperchurch-Drombane are on an upward curve

Meanwhile, Éire Óg Ennis are still in with a shout of double success in Clare.

Shane O'Donnell has been in top form for the hurlers in recent weeks, scoring 1-9 from play to set up a semi-final showdown with Sixmilebridge. They face Corofin in the football penultimate stage.

Elsewhere, although not the same club, Gauliter are worth a mention as they enter the Waterford SFC quarter-finals, with several members of the Ballygunner hurling panel in their ranks.