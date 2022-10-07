Kildare football stalwart Fergal Conway retires from intercounty action due to knee injury

Fergal Conway was a central figure for Kildare in recent years

Kildare stalwart Fergal Conway has retired from intercounty football due to injury.

The Celbridge man, who made his senior debut in the 2014 O'Byrne Cup, made 98 competitive appearances for the county.

He had helped Kildare to the 2013 U21 Leinster Championship title.

"Kildare GAA wishes to thank Fergal Conway for his outstanding service to Kildare GAA following his decision to retire from intercounty football due to a persistent knee injury," read a statement.

"He was an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction. We thank Fergal for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA and wish him all the best for the future."

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites will have to plan without star midfielder Kevin Feely for the bulk of the 2023 season.

The Athy club man sustained an Achilles injury, and faces a long road back to full fitness.

"Kevin has an injury, he picked up an injury in a club game that is going to keep him out for a good while, an Achilles injury," said selector Johnny Doyle.

"His Achilles snapped so it's going to take him a while. I'm not sure of a timeframe. Kevin is one of these players that if you say four weeks, he'll be back in three. So, you know, you're probably going to talk about Championship time, all going well."

However, they are hopeful Ben McCormack will be available for selection in the new season. It had been reported the Sarsfields man could go travelling for the year, but Doyle is confident he will be in their ranks next season:

"Ben McCormack, there are lots of rumours going around about Ben. There was talk of him going travelling but we'd be hopeful that he'll have a white jersey on him next year all things going well," added Doyle.