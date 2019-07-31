John Meyler steps down as Cork hurling manager

John Meyler's Rebels exited this summer's championship at the quarter-final stage

Cork hurling manager John Meyler has resigned, after two years at the helm in the Rebel County.

The former Kerry, Carlow and Wexford boss took the reins following the departure of Kieran Kingston at the end of 2017.

Meyler guided the group to a defence of their Munster title in 2018, before falling to eventual Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final after extra-time.

After he built the squad's depth throughout the 2019 National League, there was a hope that they could take the next step this summer. However, they suffered a shock All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kilkenny to end their campaign prematurely.

There was speculation surrounding Meyler's future following the loss to the Cats

Cork GAA released a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Cork GAA Executive has today confirmed that, following the completion of his two-year term, outgoing manager John Meyler is not seeking a further term as Cork Senior Hurling manager.

"All in Cork GAA wish to thank John sincerely for his decades of service to GAA at all levels in the county.

"County Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said 'John has been an outstanding servant to Cork GAA in a variety of roles over many years, and I would like to thank him both personally and on behalf of Cork for all that he has done and, I am sure, will continue to do. We wish John, his selectors and backroom team all the best in their future endeavours and thank all involved for an immeasurable voluntary contribution over their two-year term.'

"A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new manager."

