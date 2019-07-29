Super 8s: Mayo vs Donegal and Meath vs Kerry live on Sky Sports

Donegal face Mayo in what is the standout clash of the weekend

The final round of games in Group 1 of the Super 8s will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Mayo host Donegal in Castlebar, in what looks like a de facto All-Ireland quarter-final. If either team wins, they are guaranteed to progress, while the Ulster champions could also sneak through with a loss should the result go their way in Navan. A draw would see Donegal progress and Mayo bow out.

Kerry travel to Páirc Tailteann to face an already-eliminated Meath side, who will look to finish a positive year on a high. Should they avoid defeat, the Kingdom will march on to the final four.

Super 8s: Group 1 table P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 2 1 1 0 10 3 Donegal 2 1 1 0 9 3 Mayo 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Meath 2 0 0 2 -18 0

Both games will be played out simultaneously at 6pm on Saturday evening. The MacHale Park showdown will be on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm, while coverage of the Royals' clash with the Munster champions begins on Sky Sports Action at 5:50pm.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, Tyrone will host Dublin in Omagh to decide who finishes on top of the pile, while Cork host Roscommon in what is a dead rubber.

The GAA have also confirmed fixture details for the U20 championships. Dublin and Cork will face off in the football final at 4pm on Saturday in Portlaoise.

Cork vs Kilkenny in the hurling semi-final will be a curtain-raiser at O'Moore Park, while Tipperary take on Wexford on Sunday afternoon in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.