Mayo must make home advantage count against Donegal, says Alan Dillon

MacHale Park will be packed to the rafters on Saturday evening

Ex-Mayo star Alan Dillon pointed out that Castlebar hasn't been "a pleasant hunting ground" for the Connacht county in recent years, ahead of their Super 8s clash with Donegal.

Although James Horan's side will enjoy home advantage in MacHale Park on Saturday evening, this group hasn't made the venue a fortress, with two championship losses to Galway and one to Roscommon since 2016.

The county has far better form on the road during that period.

"There's a different nature when you're on the road and playing in different grounds - whether that's Croke Park or around the country, where you have that siege mentality or bit of unity on tour," said Dillon, speaking ahead of the AIB GAA Roadshow in the Breaffy House Resort.

"Castlebar has not been the most pleasant hunting ground for Mayo and, during the National League, they found it very difficult to get some wins there.

"I know in the championship there is probably a different feeling. Against Galway last year, it was a game that Mayo let slip and the Roscommon experience this year - they're hoping to get back to winning ways and make it a very hostile ground for the travelling Donegal team.

"This is a one-off game and the lads see a prize of getting back to Croke Park for an All-Ireland semi-final. So, I'm sure they'll make every inch of Elvery's MacHale Park [count] and try to get off to a great start."

Mayo have had a mixed Super 8s campaign to date

There is a sense of anticipation around the county, ahead of what will be Mayo's biggest home game of recent times.

"Everyone is looking forward to what should be a mouth-watering encounter," Dillon said.

"As a Mayo supporter and a former player, it's a real quarter-final in the making.

"It's the topic of conversation on every street corner and in every shop. Everyone is wondering what Mayo will turn up and that's the big question."

Dillon retired from intercounty action in 2017, having faced Donegal in several big games during his career

Although Horan has built up real depth in his squad, it has been tested due to a host of injuries. Dillon feels if any of the currently-injured party could make a comeback, it would give the side a real boost.

"In the last couple of games, they've had to use their squad and they've used 12 players who had no championship exposure over the past 12 months," he continued.

"When those changes are forced upon you, you have got to give younger players a chance. Some of them have performed, for some it's a learning curve. It will be an added bonus if Paddy Durcan can get back on the pitch, Keith Higgins, even the likes of Diarmuid O'Connor and Matthew Ruane, especially coming into the real business end to the season.

"That strengthens James Horan's hand and it's something we probably didn't have in previous years: that strength in depth.

Horan has introduced new faces in 2019

"[Diarmuid O'Connor] is exceptional. He gives Mayo that go-forward, he has huge ability to cover that middle third and he has been a miss. You take the likes of Matty Ruane who was one of Mayo's best performers in the National League, Diarmuid O'Connor and Paddy Durcan were also missing last weekend… not many teams would be able to cope with those three missing, bar maybe Dublin at this stage.

"Diarmuid is making progress but I'm not sure how close he is to the Donegal game. It will be interesting and there's not much coming out of the camp. We all expect Paddy Durcan and Keith Higgins to be back on the pitch so that will be a positive.

"On the other hand you have Stephen Rochford, and that depth of familiarity and knowledge of the Mayo squad and how players like to conduct themselves in these games - it will be intriguing."

