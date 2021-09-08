Mattie Kenny to remain as Dublin senior hurling manager as Galway native's term extended

Kenny will continue for a fourth season at the helm

Mattie Kenny will remain as Dublin senior hurling manager in 2022 after agreeing to extend his contract.

The two-time All-Ireland winning boss with Cuala was handed a three-year term in late 2018, which expired following this summer's quarter-final defeat to Cork.

But he is now set to continue at the helm, with Dublin GAA not disclosing the length of his new term.

The announcement rules Kenny out of contention for the Galway job, after he was linked with his native county following the departure of Shane O'Neill.

Dublin stunned Galway in this year's Leinster semi-final, before suffering defeats to Kilkenny and Cork

"I'm delighted to be in a position to extend my time in charge of the Dublin senior hurlers," said Kenny.

"We have a great bunch of guys on the panel, who are highly committed to Dublin hurling and the Dublin senior hurling team, and we are focused on getting better and building to delivering the performances that the Dublin hurling supporters can be proud of.

"It is an exciting time with plenty of younger talent coming through in the county, as seen by our recent Leinster success at u20 level.

"We are all looking forward to getting back to work later in the year and preparing for the 2022 campaign."

Meanwhile, Colm Bonnar has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as Tipperary manager, according to reports.

The former Wexford and Carlow boss previously worked with his native county as a selector in the 2000s, and now could be set to replace Liam Sheedy in the Premier hot seat.