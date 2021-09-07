Kerry senior hurling manager: Former Waterford star Stephen Molumphy to take Kingdom reins

Molumphy was a selector under Liam Cahill last year

Former Waterford hurler Stephen Molumphy will take over as manager of the Kerry senior side.

The Ballyduff Upper club man played with the Déise between 2006 and 2014, and will take over from Fintan O'Connor in the Kingdom.

Kerry will be looking to take the next step in 2022, having been defeated in the last two Joe McDonagh Cup finals.

"Kerry GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing Stephen Molumphy as the new Kerry senior hurling Manager for a two year period (2022/2023) to the County Committee for ratification later this month," read a statement on Tuesday.

"Comdt Stephen Molumphy is a native of Waterford and now lives in Ballyduff Upper, Co. Waterford. He joined the Defence Forces in 2002 and served in a number of different units at home and overseas.

He was captain of the Waterford senior hurling team for three years, won two Munster championship titles and one National League title. He was also awarded an All-Star during his playing career.

"He was selector and coach with Wexford senior hurlers in 2019 (Leinster championship title) and Waterford senior hurlers in 2020 (All Ireland finalists). He was also manager of the Irish Defence Forces hurling team 2018-2019.

"Stephen's selectors/coaches include Pat Bennett and Shane Briggs.

"It is intended that a further Kerry based selector will be added to Stephen's management team in the coming weeks.

"We wish Stephen and his management team all the very best over the next two years."