Waterford 5-20 Wexford 0-16: Rampant Deise crush Yellowbellies in National Hurling League semi-final

Dessie Hutchinson was superb once more

A rampant Waterford crushed Wexford, 5-20 to 0-16, to set up a Division 1 final against Cork.

The Déise hunted goals throughout, with Austin Gleeson (2), Dessie Hutchinson, Jack Prendergast and Shane Bennett all finding the net. They could have raised even more green flags were it not for some stunning saves from Model County shot-stopper Mark Fanning.

It was an incredible team display, and Liam Cahill got an impact from his bench, as the Suir-siders continue to warm up impressively for the championship.

Before their Munster opener at home to Tipperary, however, comes next weekend's National League final, as they seek a fourth-ever crown, and a first since 2015.

Austin Gleeson hit 2-3 for Waterford

The Déise took control from the early stages. Austin Gleeson hit the ground running, intercepting a Mark Fanning puck-out and beating the goalkeeper for his first green flag.

Wexford hung in the contest, but the 2016 Hurler of the Year added another in the 17th minute to give his side a 2-4 to 0-7 lead.

From there, they kicked on. Dessie Hutchinson added a third goal, as they built a 3-9 to 0-10 lead at the half-way point.

Liam Cahill will be thrilled with his side's progress

Wexford needed a response at the start of the second-half, but it was Waterford who came flying out of the traps once more.

Jack Prendergast hit the net, as the Munster side scored 1-4 without reply for the Model County registered their first score in the second-half.

From there, the contest was over. The Waterford bench added real impact, with Shane Bennett hitting his side's fifth goal.

There was one positive for the Yellowbellies ahead of their championship opener against Galway, as Lee Chin came off the bench for his first appearance of the league campaign.

Waterford ultimately ran out 19-point winners, but Cahill received one setback as Austin Gleeson was shown a straight red card late in the contest, and could now miss the decider.

Waterford: Shaun O'Brien; Conor Gleeson, Iarlaith Daly, Shane McNulty; Jack Fagan (0-2), Tadhg de Búrca, Cárthach Daly; Darragh Lyons, Austin Gleeson (2-3, 0-1f); Neil Montgomery (0-1), Jack Prendergast (1-0), Patrick Curran (0-7, 0-4f, 0-1 '65); Dessie Hutchinson (1-3), Mikey Kiely (0-2), Colin Dunford.

Subs: Shane Bennett (1-0) for Colin Dunford (26), Kieran Bennett for Mikey Kiely (53), Calum Lyons for Jack Fagan (61), Tom Barron for Iarlaith Daly (61), Pauric Mahony (0-2, 0-1f) for Darragh Lyons (63).

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Simon Donohue, Liam Ryan, Damien Reck (0-1); Paudie Foley (0-2, 0-2f), Kevin Foley, Matthew O'Hanlon; Liam Óg McGovern, Diarmuid O'Keeffe (0-1); Cathal Dunbar, Mikie Dwyer (0-1), Charlie McGuckin (0-1); Rory O'Connor (0-5, 0-3f), Conor McDonald (0-1), Oisin Pepper (0-1).

Subs: Jack O'Connor (0-1) for Cathal Dunbar (43), Oisin Foley for Oisin Pepper (43), Lee Chin (0-1, 0-1f) for Mikie Dwyer (54), Connal Flood (0-1) for Kevin Foley (60).