National Football League round-up: Dublin and Kildare relegated from Division 1 on dramatic final day

Dessie Farrell's side have been relegated

There will be no Leinster side in Division 1 next season.

Division 1

A late Jack McCarron free deep into injury-time sealed a dramatic victory for Monaghan, and in the process relegated Dublin and Kildare.

The Farney County extended their stay in the top tier to nine years, while Dublin finished in the National League Division 1 relegation zone for the first time since 1995.

Meanwhile, Mayo booked a Division 1 final date with Kerry, defeating Kildare 2-20 to 0-18 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Elsewhere, Tyrone and Donegal took care of business to avoid the drop, with wins over Kerry and Armagh respectively.

Results

Monaghan 3-13 Dublin 1-18

Donegal 1-14 Armagh 1-13

Kerry 1-15 Tyrone 2-11

Mayo 2-20 Kildare 0-18

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 7 5 1 1 27 11 Mayo 7 4 1 2 14 9 Armagh 7 3 1 3 10 7 Donegal 7 3 1 3 -8 7 Tyrone 7 3 1 3 -11 7 Monaghan 7 2 2 3 -13 6 Kildare 7 2 1 4 -7 5 Dublin 7 2 0 5 -12 4

Monaghan 3-13 Dublin 1-18

McCarron's late winner sealed the Dubs' dramatic relegation, in a contest that ebbed and flowed throughout.

Dublin made a bright start, with marks from Cormac Costello and Seán Bugler helping them into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.

However, the Farney County then took control. An 11th-minute Sean Jones goal helped to turn the contest around, as the hosts registered 1-4 without reply.

Leading 1-7 to 0-5, Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's side looked in command. But the Leinster champions scored the last three of the first-half to close the gap to just two points.

Seán Jones of Monaghan gets past Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin on his way to scoring his side's first goal

The Farney County made a dream start to the second-half. Gary Mohan was brought down for a penalty, and Jack McCarron dispatched it.

Nonetheless Dublin dug deep, and the tide appeared to be turning in the 52nd minute when Ryan Wylie was sent off after a second yellow card. Seconds later, Dean Rock made it a three-point game.

However, Jack McCarron stretched the hosts' advantage with an audacious lob over Michael Shiel which dropped into the net.

Dublin's numerical advantage was short-lived, as James McCarthy was also given his marching orders.

Nonetheless, the capital side hung in there, and remarkably levelled it through a Dean Rock penalty in injury-time.

Amidst results elsewhere, a draw was not going to be enough for either side. And it was the Farney County who snatched it, with McCarron holding his nerve from a late free.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Drew Wylie, Conor Boyle (0-1), Ryan Wylie; Ryan McAnespie, Dessie Ward, Niall Kearns; Darren Hughes (0-1), Kieran Hughes (0-2); Conor McCarthy; Fintan Kelly, Shane Carey (0-2, 0-1f); Jack McCarron (2-5, 1-0p, 0-2f), Gary Mohan (0-1, 0-1f), Sean Jones (1-0).

Subs: Colin Walshe for Sean Jones (ht), Andrew Woods for Shane Carey (ht), Karl O'Connell for Fintan Kelly (45), Killian Lavelle for Darren Hughes (65), Kieran Duffy for Kieran Hughes (69), Conor McManus for Colin Walshe (74).

Dublin: Michael Shiel; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Eoin Murchan; James McCarthy, Jonny Cooper, Robert McDaid; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Brian Howard (0-1), Seán Bugler (0-2, 0-1m), Niall Scully; Cormac Costello (0-4, 0-1m), Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock (1-9, 0-8f, 1-0p).

Subs: Lee Gannon (0-2) for Tom Lahiff (23), Cian Murphy for Robert McDaid (30), Brian O'Leary for Niall Scully (58), Lorcan O'Dell for Cormac Costello (65), Alex Wright for Brian O'Leary (70).

Division 2

In the second tier, Roscommon overcame Galway 1-20 to 1-15 to join the Tribesmen in the top tier for 2023.

Cork defeated Offaly 1-21 to 1-20, to condemn the Faithful County to relegation.

More to follow...