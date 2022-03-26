Antrim 3-24 Offaly 2-17: Saffrons see off Faithful County in Division 1 relegation play-off

Antrim dominated the second half

Offaly have been relegated back to Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League, following a 3-24 to 2-17 play-off defeat to Antrim in Páirc Tailteann.

The Faithful County and the Saffrons faced off in Navan, after the two sides finished bottom of the respective Division 1A and 1B groups.

It was Darren Gleeson's team who prevailed with goals from James McNaughton, Keelan Molloy and Ciaran helping them over the line. Despite the fact the sides were level early in the second half, Antrim finished in style to run out comprehensive winners.

Killian Sampson of Offaly in action against James McNaughton of Antrim

Handicapped by absence of Neil McManus, the Saffrons nonetheless made a bright start, hunting a goal within seconds of throw-in. Although the Offaly defence held out on the first occasion, the Ulster team continued to pour forward.

In the fourth minute, James McNaughton made a storming run through the heart of the Faithful defence and buried it into the net.

The three-point margin remained for much of the first half, with Conal Cunning and Eoghan Cahill trading frees.

Michael Fennelly's side did score four without reply as half-time approached to level the contest, but Antrim then found another gear.

Two quickfire points were followed by a Keelan Molloy goal, and Antrim led 2-11 to 0-12 at the break.

Keelan Molloy celebrates his goal on the stroke of half-time

The Midlanders needed a response, and found it, wiping out the five-point deficit. They registered 1-2 without reply at the start of the second half. The three-pointer came by way of a Cahill penalty, as Antrim were reduced to 14 players with a black card.

The Saffrons eventually settled with a superb Eoghan Campbell score to put them ahead once more, and they kicked on to stretch the gap to 2-21 to 1-16.

Offaly goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran did his best to keep his side in the hunt with a string of impressive saves, but the Antrim tide was too strong as they picked off a string of points. Ciaran Clarke and Keelan Molloy were among those to hit eye-catching scores as they pulled away.

Offaly's woes were compounded when Joey Keenaghan was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Both sides registered late goals, with Cahill and Clarke hitting the net from placed balls, but in truth the contest was long over by that point.

Antrim ran out deserved 10-point winners, and stay up in Division 1 for 2023.

Focus now turns to the championship, with the two sides facing into the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Antrim: Ryan Elliott; David Kearney, Gerard Walsh (0-1), Stephen Rooney; Paddy Burke, Eoghan Campbell (0-2), Joe Maskey (0-1); Ryan McGarry, Keelan Molloy (1-2); James McNaughton (1-1, 0-1f), Domhnall Nugent, Conal Cunning (0-11, 0-9f, 0-1 '65); Conor Johnston, Conor McCann (0-1), Ciaran Clarke (1-3, 1-0p).

Subs: Sean Elliot for James McNaughton (59), Eoin O'Neill for Conor Johnston (65).

Offaly: Stephen Corcoran (0-1, 0-1f); Jack Screeney, Ben Coneely, Joey Keenaghan; Leon Fox, David King (0-1), Killian Sampson; Adrian Cleary, David Nally (0-1); Brian Duignan, Jason Sampson (0-3), John Murphy (0-1); Liam Langton, Eoghan Cahill (2-6, 1-3f, 1-0p, 0-1 '65), Luke O'Connor (0-3, 0-1f).

Subs: Ciaran Burke for Adrian Cleary (ht), Eimhin Kelly for Liam Langton (ht), Eoin Parland for Leon Fox (58), Paddy Clancy (0-1) for Brian Duignan (58), Sean Cleary for Luke O'Connor (64).