Mickey Harte to remain Louth senior football manager until 2025

Harte has been a hit in the Wee County

Mickey Harte will remain as manager of the Louth senior footballers until 2025.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss with Tyrone is currently in his second season at the helm of the Wee County, having guided them to National League promotion last season.

They are on the cusp of repeating the feat this year, sitting in pole position in Division 3 ahead of the final weekend - a promotion that would ensure their participation in the Sam Maguire Cup this summer.

Harte took charge of his native county in 2003, overseeing the Red Hands for 18 consecutive seasons. He then joined the Wee County after his departure from Tyrone in late 2020.

Harte's Tyrone side are likely to be promoted this weekend

"Mickey came in on a three-year term, but we met him lately and told him we were fully behind him and that we were not looking for a short-term fix," Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick said to RTÉ.

"The result of that chat was that Mickey and Gavin [Devlin] agreed to stay an extra two years with us. So, it will be a five-year term with Louth in total.

"We want to have a steady train of improvement; we do not want to be up and down the divisions or tiers. We wanted to show Mickey that we were giving a full commitment ourselves and we have done. He has been exceptional for us too. Gavin's coaching is top-class. I have been involved 40 years with Louth GAA and I never seen the buzz that is there now."

Louth will open their championship campaign against Carlow next month.