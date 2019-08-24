Tipperary 5-17 Cork 1-18: Tipp blitz Rebels in U20 final

Tipp stunned Cork with an early blitz of goals

Tipperary are U20 All-Ireland champions, after a 5-17 to 1-18 victory over Cork in the final.

The Premier have finished the decade just as they started it. In 2010 they captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup, and backed it up the following weekend with an U21 All-Ireland.

In 2019 they have repeated the trick, as Liam Cahill's young side proved too strong for the Rebels on Saturday evening.

The Rebels have lost another underage All-Ireland final

A crowd of over 18,000 packed into the Gaelic Grounds, expecting another epic encounter between these two sides. Tipp and Cork played out a thriller in the Munster decider earlier this summer, while it took a replay to separate them in a provincial semi-final at U18 two years ago.

However, it quickly became clear that this wouldn't turn into a nail-biter.

Tipperary put eight goals past Wexford in the last four and picked up right from where they left off when the ball was thrown in at the Limerick venue. Within seven minutes of play, they had bagged four goals, and Cork didn't know what had hit them. Andrew Ormond, Jerome Cahill and Billy Seymour (twice) found the net, and the Rebels had little answer.

Eventually, Denis Ring's charges did manage to steady the ship, but it was clear that the damage was done. Riding the wave of momentum from last week's senior triumph, Tipperary were never going to be caught.

Jake Morris showed his obvious class throughout, while Seymour also showed that he could prove to be a real find for the seniors in the coming years, delivering a man of the match performance.

Liam Sheedy enjoyed the contest from the stands

Cork did eventually find the net in the second half with a stunning strike from Tommy O'Connell, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

As Tipp glided towards the title, substitute Cathal Bourke popped up with an injury-time goal to seal a five-star victory.

The future is indeed bright for Tipperary hurling.

