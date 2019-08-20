Kilkenny's Richie Hogan insists he should not have been sent off

Hogan had to watch on from the stands in the second half

Kilkenny's Richie Hogan has said that he should not have been sent off in the All-Ireland final.

The Danesfort man was shown a straight red card by referee James Owens before half-time in the decider, after a high challenge on Cathal Barrett.

With the numerical advantage, Tipperary subsequently eased to a 14-point victory in the second half.

"In my opinion, there was absolutely no way it was a sending-off," said Hogan, speaking to Off The Ball.

"Any talk about an elbow there is absolutely crazy. My elbow does not connect with him at all. My shoulder absolutely does.

"They spoke about your arm not being down by your side. This is not Irish dancing.

"We have hurleys in our hands - how do we hold a hurley which is 36 inches long if your arm is not bent?

"My technique in shouldering was completely right, I just didn't hit his shoulder. That's just the way it worked out.

"My elbow doesn't connect with him at all. I felt the connection when I did run past him."

The former Hurler of the Year went on to suggest that certain camera angles may have made it look worse than it was.

He said: "To go through four or five angles, and say: 'this is the one here that shows that there was a connection' - what about the other four angles?

"I didn't understand that.

"If you look at it again, I actually lean down in with my shoulder. His head is down there because he had taken a side-step.

"But you're talking about split-second stuff here. You're really splitting hairs."

