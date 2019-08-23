Noel McGrath says Tipperary 'always want more' after All-Ireland triumph

Noel McGrath celebrates at full-time in the All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny

Three All-Ireland titles in a handsome haul for Noel McGrath. It's been a rollercoaster decade for the Loughmore-Castleiney man in the blue and gold jersey of Tipperary, but it's ended as it's started - with a Celtic cross.

As the Premier County faces into the coming months, knowing that Liam MacCarthy will winter in the 'home of hurling', the focus will soon turn to repeating the trick.

No Tipperary side has retained the All-Ireland title since 1965, and for the veterans of the 2010 triumph, it's something they would like to achieve before calling an end to their respective careers.

"I'm not going to say we don't think about that because it does come into your mind at some stage over the last few days. You always want more," said McGrath.

"You look at the Kilkenny teams over the last 15 years... they always came back every year and were either winning or very close to winning it. We'll be the same come next year.

"We'll enjoy this. You have to enjoy it because you train so hard and you put so much into it. If you don't enjoy it, what's the point in doing it?

"When next year comes around and whenever we're back together, our heads will turn to 2020 again. That's just the way it is.

"You want to do as much as you can when you're playing because when you retire, you can't do it anymore. Someone else is there to do it and you're just looking back so when you have the chance to train and to play, I'll take as many more as I'm going to be given and as many that we can work hard for."

Noel McGrath was named PwC Player of the Month for August

While he was the sole member of his family on the panel nine years ago for his first triumph, he was surrounded by his kin last Sunday.

Younger brothers John and Brian have since broken onto the squad, and Noel's car journeys to Tipp training have become more crowded since.

"It is [extra special]," he noted.

"It's unique in a lot of ways.

"It's nice to have the three of us involved there. Since last November, the three of us have been going training together three or four nights a week. You're going to the gym, you're doing all different things together.

"But we're a part of a group of 40 players as well, at the same time. Just because we're brothers, we don't give each other any special treatment either. It's everybody doing the same thing, doing the best we can to perform for Tipp."

Brothers Noel, Brian and John McGrath celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup last weekend

After lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in the Hogan Stand last Sunday, he made a bee-line to his family.

"It's nice to meet them so soon afterwards and having your parents there. The sister was down as well," he continued. "It's nice to meet them all. They're special moments. They're ones that you always dream of. To have them become reality is great.

"We're a typical Irish family. You don't be telling everyone what you're feeling. But you just know that they're proud of what we've done. It's nice to repay them with that, with good days out. They've had some great days following us with both Loughmore-Castleiney and with Tipp over the last number of years.

"It's the bedrock of our parish where we come from - the GAA. To have all them good days means a lot to a lot of people. To actually be a part of it is great."

While Brian McGrath didn't make the match-day panel after his first year on the senior squad, his eldest brother noted the importance of all extended squad members.

"Everybody puts in the same work," said Noel.

"People often say about the amount of people on panels. But in order to train and to have matches in training, you need numbers because there's always going to be people in or out because of injury or different things.

"You just grow a bond together as a group. Everybody is part of it and everybody did what was asked of them all throughout the year and I think Liam [Sheedy] has said in interviews during the week about how everybody gave him everything he asked for the whole time during the year, and everybody is valued in the group."

