Ireland squad for hurling/shinty international match named

Ireland will face the Scots at the National Games Development Centre

Seventeen counties are represented as the Ireland senior and U21 squads have been named for Saturday's hurling/shinty international against Scotland.

The annual game of the hybrid sport takes place in Abbotstown, Dublin this weekend. Ireland will be hoping to return to winning ways, after a narrow two-point loss in Scotland last year.

The squad will be captained by Donegal's Danny Cullen, following his participation for the county in the Christy Ring Cup this year. Fellow 2018 squad member, Tyrone's Damien Casey, also made the cut for the second year in a row.

Willie Dunphy of Laois and Joey Boyle of Westmeath are also part of the team, both after fiery campaigns throughout the Joe McDonagh Competition.

International matches between hurling and shinty teams have taken place since 1896

The side is being managed by Willie Maher from Tipperary, who has a busy weekend in store as his Cuala team face St Mullin's in Sunday's Leinster quarter-final.

The tie will be preceded by an U21 match, with Clare's Diarmuid Ryan, Tipperary's Mark Kehoe and Kerry's Shane Conway among the big names involved.

Ireland senior team to face Scotland

1. Brian Tracey (Carlow)

2. Mikey Boyle (Kerry)

3. Joey Boyle (Westmeath)

4. Damian Casey (Tyrone)

5. Danny Cullen (Donegal)

6. Mark Delaney (Kildare)

7. Paul Divilly (Kildare)

8. Michael Doyle (Carlow)

9. Willie Dunphy (Laois)

10. Cillian Egan (Roscommon)

11. Alan Grant (Derry)

12. Damien Healy (Meath)

13. Cillian Kiely (Offaly)

14. Shane McGovern (Westmeath)

15. Ryan Mullaney (Laois)

16. Shane Nolan (Kerry)

17. Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)

18. Keith Raymond (Sligo)

19. Caolan Taggart (Down)

20. Seán Whelan (Carlow)

Ireland U21 team to face Scotland

1 Damien Jordan (Carlow)

2 Ciarán Burke (Offaly)

3 Donal Burke (Dublin)

4 Shane Conway (Kerry)

5 James Dolan (Kildare)

6 Joey Keenaghan (Offaly)

7 Mark Kehoe (Tipperary)

8 James Keyes (Laois)

9 Conor Langton (Offaly)

10 Tony Lawlor (Carlow)

11 Fionan Mackessy (Kerry)

12 Barry Mahony (Kerry)

13 Ruairi McCrickard (Down)

14 Eoin Molloy (Wexford)

15 Darren Morrissey (Galway)

16 Chris Nolan (Carlow)

17 Tomas O'Connor (Kerry)

18 Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

19 Brian Ryan (Limerick)

20 Ciaran Whelan (Carlow)