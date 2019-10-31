Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair as epic Donegal final saga ends

Ciaran Thompson and his Naomh Conaill team-mates celebrate with the Dr Maguire Cup

It was a case of third time lucky for Naomh Conaill with a one-point win over Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair, as the Donegal SFC final eventually found a conclusion on Wednesday night.

After the two sides could not be separated on the first two times of asking in recent weeks, the game was brought to a second replay on Wednesday night, with a winner needed in time for Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final.

The first two ties finished in 0-8 to 0-8, and 0-14 to 1-11 draws, and it looked like there would be no separating the teams for a third occasion, as they entered the closing stages locked at 0-7 apiece.

However, a late point from Naomh Conaill's John O'Malley tipped the balance to give his side a first county title since 2015.

The Glenties side will now go on to face Cavan champions Castlerahan in the Ulster quarter-final. It is one of the four Ulster quarter-finals taking place this weekend, with Clontibret taking on Crossmaglen, Derrygonnelly facing Trillick, and Kilcoo coming up against Magherafelt.

Although they will be up against it as they face a four-day turnaround, the newly-crowned Donegal champions will be confident facing into the provincial campaign after turning over last year's All-Ireland semi-finalists.