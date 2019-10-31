2019 Hurling All-Star team announced as Tipperary lead the way with seven

Ronan Maher and Seamus Callanan are among the Premier County's All-Stars for 2019

All-Ireland champions Tipperary lead the way with seven players as the 2019 Hurling All-Star team has been announced.

Brian Hogan gets the nod in goals, while Ronan Maher, Cathal Barrett, Brendan Maher and Pádraic Maher are all included in the backs.

Noel McGrath is honoured in midfield, while Hurler of the Year nominee Séamus Callanan is the Premier County's sole representative in the forwards.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have three inclusions, with Pádraig Walsh joining Ballyhale duo TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly.

Seán Finn and Aaron Gillane of Limerick are both included, while Wexford also have two players on the side; Diarmuid O'Keeffe and Lee Chin.

Lee Chin wins his first award, after helping the Model County to a historic Leinster title

As expected, Cork's Patrick Horgan makes up the team to win his fourth award.

2019 PwC Hurling All-Stars

1. Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

2. Seán Finn (Limerick)

3. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

4. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6. Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

8. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)

10. Lee Chin (Wexford)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

The winners of the Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year awards will be announced at Friday's ceremony, along with the football gongs.

Séamus Callanan, TJ Reid and Patrick Horgan are the nominees for the top individual prize.