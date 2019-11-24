Club GAA round-up: Borris-Ileagh stun Ballygunner as Corofin progress

Boris-Ileigh are Munster champions for the first time since 1986

A round-up of the weekend's club action, as Borris-Ileagh stunned Ballygunner in the Munster Hurling Championship final.

Munster SHC final

Borris-Ileagh 1-12 Ballygunner 1-11

Borris-Ileagh became the first Tipperary club to win the Munster Championship since 2012, after edging reigning champions Ballygunner in a winter dogfight.

In difficult conditions at Páirc Uí Rinn, the Premier outfit dug deep to overturn a three-point half-time deficit to secure a one-point victory.

A second-half Kieran Maher shot past Stephen O'Keeffe swung the game in the Tipp club's favour. They recovered from the concession of a goal to Barry O'Sullivan, as they held out for a one-point win.

Borris-Ileagh will take on Galway champions St Thomas' in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The game was played in difficult conditions

Connacht SFC final

Corofin 1-10 Padraig Pearses 0-7

Galway kingpins Corofin remain on course for a third consecutive All-Ireland title, after seeing off Padraig Pearses of Roscommon in Tuam.

Corofin retained their provincial crown in style, with county star Liam Silke once again finding the net as they ran out six-point winners.

Kevin O'Brien's outfit will now face the Munster winners in the All-Ireland semi-final in January.

Silke celebrates his goal

Leinster SFC semi-finals

Éire Óg 2-11 Portlaoise 1-6

Carlow champions Éire Óg are into their first provincial decider since 1998, when they won their fifth crown in seven years.

The Barrow-siders were too strong for Portlaoise in O'Moore Park, as a Chris Blake goal set them on their way, and a late three-pointer from Ross Dunphy sealed the victory.

Éire Óg are into Leinster final

Ballyboden St Enda's 3-14 Garrycastle 0-12

Ballyboden ran out 11-point winners over Garrycastle of Westmeath, to progress to the Leinster final.

Michael Darragh Macauley of Ballyboden St Endas and Dessie Dolan of Garrycastle embrace after the game

The Dublin champions are hot favourites to win the provincial title they last won in 2015 en route to an All-Ireland triumph.

Ryan Basquel scored 1-3 for the southside club, as they set up a Leinster final showdown with Éire Óg.