Carlow 0-9 Dublin 0-20: Dubs ease to win in poor conditions

Ronan Hayes of Dublin evades Gary Bennett and David English of Carlow

Dublin picked up their second consecutive win of the National Hurling League campaign, with a 0-20 to 0-9 win away to Carlow.

The Sky Blues have put their opening-day defeat to Kilkenny firmly in the rearview mirror, with wins over Laois and now the Barrowsiders.

The game was played in tough conditions at Netwatch Cullen Park which contributed to a sluggish start from both sides. Scores were difficult to come by in the early stages, as the Dubs took a narrow 0-6 to 0-4 lead into the break.

The standard of play was affected by the tricky conditions

But the rain cleared up after the teams re-emerged, and Mattie Kenny's charges began to find their flow. Man of the match Riain McBride chipped in with four points from midfield, while John Hetherton and Chris Crummey were doing damage in the forwards.

Paul Ryan and Fintan McGibb made their first appearances of the season from the bench as the men from the capital pulled clear in the second half to win by 11 points.

The scoreline could have been uglier from a Carlow perspective, were it not for a string of impressive saves from goalkeeper Damien Jordan.

Division 1, Group B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kilkenny 2 2 0 0 33 4 Clare 2 2 0 0 19 4 Dublin 3 2 0 1 6 4 Wexford 2 1 0 1 8 2 Laois 2 0 0 2 -18 0 Carlow 3 0 0 3 -48 0

Following their third consecutive loss, Colm Bonnar's side will be gunning to pick up a result next weekend when they travel to Laois in what looks like a de facto shootout to avoid the relegation play-off.

Elsewhere, Kerry overcame Meath in Division 2A. There were also wins for Down and Leitrim, who beat Warwickshire and Cavan respectively.

Meanwhile, Saturday evening's heavyweight clash between Limerick and Waterford was postponed as the LIT Gaelic Grounds was deemed unplayable.