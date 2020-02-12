UCC 0-18 IT Carlow 2-11: Lee-siders claim Fitzgibbon Cup glory

UCC players celebrate the victory

University College Cork have retained the Fitzgibbon Cup, after overcoming IT Carlow 0-18 to 2-11 in Wednesday evening's decider.

The Lee-siders boasted a host of intercounty stars, none shining brighter than Kerry's Shane Conway who hit 0-9 in a man of the match display.

However, Tom Kingston's side didn't have it all their own way throughout the match. They had to come back from six points down at one stage and deal with a second-half red card to Cork star Niall O'Leary, meaning they finished the game with 14 men.

But in the final quarter, they surged from a five-point deficit into a two-point lead, and a late free from IT Carlow goalkeeper Enda Rowland wasn't enough to prevent UCC from defending their crown.

The Carlow side, who were under the tutelage of Kilkenny legend DJ Carey, had stormed into the lead in the first half through goals from Seamus Casey and Kilkenny star Liam Blanchfield.

Jerry Kelly of IT Carlow in action against Conor Boylan of UCC

They looked to kick on, and were in the ascendency for much of the match. However, when the tide turned they were unable to stall UCC's momentum.

'The skull and crossbones' dug deep, as Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston and the excellent Conway all put in starring roles to ensure the coveted third level trophy returns to the Mardyke for a record 40th occasion.