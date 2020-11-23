Jamie Barron says Waterford had to do 'a lot of soul -searching' in the last two years

After 2017, it appeared the sky was the limit for Waterford hurling.

They had dominantly swept aside all in their path to win the U21 All-Ireland final in 2016, and backed it up with a senior final appearance the following year, in which they fell to Galway by just three points.

The Suir-siders looked to be set for an extended stay at hurling's top table.

Of course, it did not quite work out that way, and eight championship matches passed without a win.

But the Suir-siders have emerged rejuvenated under Liam Cahill, and Waterford hurling is back in the big time.

Two-time All-Star Jamie Barron is among those to seemingly have a new lease of life under the Tipperary man, as he was named man of the match after Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final win over Clare.

"We're delighted," he said.

"The last few years have been tough on us. We've had to go back to the drawing board in a lot of ways. A lot of soul-searching went on the last two years. We're just delighted that we're back into an All-Ireland semi-final.

"We really wanted that and we really needed that. After the Limerick game, it was a tough defeat to take, and thankfully we got a win and can look forward to next weekend."

But what is the secret to the upturn in his personal form?

"I just feel good," he explained. "I'm delighted to be back out playing after a tough year. I'm not the only one to be fit on this team. I think everyone out there is as fit as each other. We've put in a lot of hard work, and thankfully we got back to an All-Ireland semi-final. It's been a while coming."

Cahill could not hide his delight after the victory.

"Very proud. They put in a great shift in fairness to them," said the Waterford boss.

"The prize on offer today was to get to the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park. That's done now. We've got to get our heads around it for seven days' time.

"You'd have to be a little bit concerned about conceding three goals throughout the match. A lapse of concentration at various stages caused that.

"We'll have to up the ante next week for definite. It's getting to the real, real serious side of it now.

"Once you're in the last four, you'll always have a chance."

Meanwhile, it is the end of the road for Brian Lohan and Clare.

"Credit to Waterford. They were well up for it and performed very well," admitted the Banner boss.

"We ran out of steam a small bit.

"I'm a bit disappointed in that we didn't progress from here. But I think we learned a bit [this year]. There was a number of guys got game-time, and learned a bit about themselves. We learned a bit about the group as well. So we'll go away, we'll think about that, we'll come back and we'll work a bit harder."

