Cork 0-14 Tipperary 0-17: Premier stun Rebels for famous victory in Munster final

Conor Sweeney celebrates at full-time

Tipperary have won their first Munster title since 1935, stunning Cork 0-17 to 0-14 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipp have ended an 85-year wait. Their first provincial triumph since the 1930s has fallen on the centenary weekend of Bloody Sunday, 100 years after a Tipperary footballer was shot dead while representing the county.

It was a fully-deserved victory for Tipp, who have enjoyed a real resurgence this season, after it seemed they had tailed off following their 2016 All-Ireland semi-final appearance.

They now find themselves back in the last four, with Mayo providing the opposition once more.

Tipperary were wearing special jerseys to mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday

After the highs of beating Kerry, Cork were quickly brought back down to earth. Tipp got off to a bright start, with a Conor Sweeney brace of points, as well as a Michael Quinlivan score, helping them into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

However, Cork settled with Luke Connolly finding his range from placed balls, and they dragged it back to 0-5 apiece at the first water break.

But David Power's charges dominated the second quarter. Quinlivan and Sweeney caused havoc for the Cork rearguard, as Liam Casey and Kevin Fahey also raised white flags.

The Rebels had little answer, frequently squandering possession when building attacks. Ronan McCarthy and Cian O'Neill were likely relieved to hear Maurice Deegan's half-time whistle, as Tipp led 0-11 to 0-7 at the break.

Tipp led by four at the break

The Premier showed no signs of letting up after the break. Sweeney pointed from a mark, before they hit the crossbar moments later, as they also put the ball in the net before it was contentiously ruled out for a square ball.

Cork continued to spurn chances, and Casey and Sweeney points after the water break pushed Tipperary 0-14 to 0-9 ahead.

But the Rebels mustered a strong response, with three consecutive scores to make it a two-point game turning down the home stretch.

However, they were left with too much to do, as points from Evan Comerford and Paudie Feehan saw them over the line.

AFL star Colin O'Riordan was included from the beginning for Tipp

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

What they said...

Tipperary boss David Power was overjoyed at full-time.

"I know the 100 years since Bloody Sunday is one thing, but this is 85 years and there is a lot of people after doing a huge amount of work," he said.

"This group, over the past 15 years, we have got to minor finals, U21 finals, I am going back to Brian Fox and Philip Austin's time, so I always believe this was going to be our day because there has been a lot of work.

"There has been a lot of articles about under-age, but today Tipperary needed to win a senior title. That is what we got. We could have won by a bit more but we played some seriously really good football there today. 17 points, that is serious going."

Conor Sweeney could not hide his delight.

"It's something we've waited a long time for. We came here today with great belief and great confidence. To be honest I don't think we ever looked like losing it really. It's just fantastic to get over the line," said the star forward.

"The Munster draw was favourable for us this year, avoiding Cork and Kerry until the final. Cork took out Kerry. We just felt we had a good chance coming in today. I just felt we had a good belief. It was always there. From the start, we just didn't look like losing the game in my opinion. We wanted it more. We wanted the dirty ball more. And we posed more threat up front. We took our chances which was great."

Scorers

Cork: Mark Collins (0-4 - 0-4 frees), Luke Connolly (0-4 - 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), John O'Rourke (0-2), Colm O'Callaghan (0-1), Brian Hurley (0-1), Sean White (0-1), Cathal O'Mahony (0-1 - 0-1 free)

Tipperary: Conor Sweeney (0-7 - 0-3 frees, 0-2 marks), Michael Quinlivan (0-5 - 0-1 free), Liam Casey (0-2 - 0-1 mark), Kevin Fahey (0-1), Evan Comerford (0-1 - 0-1 free), Philip Austin (0-1).

Teams

Cork

1. Micheal Martin

2. Kevin O'Donovan

3. Maurice Shanley

4. Paul Ring

5. Tadhg Corkery

6. Sean Meehan

7. Mattie Taylor

8. Ian Maguire

9. Killian O'Hanlon

10. John O'Rourke

11. Colm O'Callaghan

12. Ruairi Deane

13. Mark Collins

14. Brian Hurley

15. Luke Connolly

Subs:

Cathail O'Mahony for Luke Connolly (half-time)

Sam Ryan for Paul Ring (40th minute)

Sean White for Colm O'Callaghan (44th minute)

Mark Keane for Killian O'Hanlon (59th minute)

Michael Hurley for for Mattie Taylor (65th minute)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford

2. Alan Campbell

3. Jimmy Feehan

4. Colm O'Shaughnessy

5. Bill Maher

6. Kevin Fahey

7. Robbie Kiely

8. Steven O'Brien

9. Liam Casey

10. Conal Kennedy

11. Michael Quinlivan

19. Colin O'Riordan

13. Brian Fox

14. Conor Sweeney

15. Colman Kennedy

Subs:

Liam Boland for Colman Kennedy (53rd minute)

Paudie Feehan for Kevin Fahey (54th minute)

Emmet Moloney for Brian Fox (61st minute)

Padraic Looram for Robbie Kiely (65th minute)

Philip Austin for Liam Casey (71st minute)