By Brian Barry at the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21: Deise bring the fight but the Treaty prevail in Munster thriller

Waterford brought the fight, but Limerick still managed to get over the line.

Waterford came to the TUS Gaelic Grounds, not only carrying the expectations of their own county, but of the rest of the country who were hoping that the Déise might upset Limerick.

Waterford certainly made John Kiely's all-conquering side sweat, but ultimately the Green Machine rumbled on - not without collateral however after Cian Lynch's early injury.

But the main takeaway from an enthralling Saturday evening in Limerick was the gap between who are undoubtedly country's top teams has closed significantly.

The National League champions and the All-Ireland champions will likely meet for a second time in this championship, and maybe even a third.

More of the same, please.

Injury to Cian Lynch is a major worry for Limerick

The Déise knew they needed to lay down a major marker, and they tore into their hosts. Matching the All-Ireland champions in the physical stakes, Liam Cahill's side started to go to work on the scoreboard. Calum Lyons picked off three beautiful points from play, as they burst into an 0-8 to 0-3 lead.

Waterford were unlucky not to be further ahead, but some resolute Limerick defending denied Michael Kiely a goal-scoring opportunity.

Matters were made significantly worse for Limerick when two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch was forced ashore due to injury in the 10th minute.

In the absence of Lynch, it was his Patrickswell clubmate who stepped up and delivered. Aaron Gillane gave the Waterford backs all sorts of headaches, and spearheaded the Limerick fightback.

Two Cathal O'Neill scores, as well as four Gillane points from play saw the home side claw their way back into contention, and ultimately take a 0-14 to 0-13 lead at half-time.

Having thrown the kitchen sink at their hosts in the first half and still trailing, Waterford may have feared the worst after Limerick notched the first three scores of the second half.

Gillane continued to put on a scoring exhibition from both frees and open play.

But three consecutive Dessie Hutchinson points brought it level, 0-17 to 0-17.

Once more, Limerick found an extra gear - one that Waterford have encountered in the past. In the blink of an eye, the Treaty were 0-28 to 0-21 ahead.

The game looked to be petering out, with Stephen Bennett left with no option but to go for goal from a 20-metre free. Somehow, the Ballysaggart man found a gap in the forest of Limerick bodies on the line to breathe fire into the Waterford challenge.

Now with a pep in their step, the Déise looked to counter once more, and found another big punch. Bennett turned provider on this occasion, picking out Calum Lyons with a peach of a cross-field ball. The Ballyduff Lower man drew the defence, before playing it off to Jack Prendergast who beat Nickie Quaid.

Suddenly it was a one-point game.

Lesser teams would have folded, but Limerick found the response.

Pat Ryan managed to steady the ship with a point from play, before Diarmaid Byrnes added a free.

Ultimately, the home side held out.

John Kiely cut a relieved figure at the final whistle. But he knows that his Limerick side likely haven't seen the last of this Waterford team this summer.

Jack Prendergast was a lively presence in the middle third for Waterford

Attendance: 27,488

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)

Scorers

Limerick: Aaron Gillane (0-13, 0-6f), Diarmaid Byrnes (0-6, 0-5f), Cathal O'Neill (0-3), Darragh O'Donovan (0-2), Gearoid Hegarty (0-2), Tom Morrissey (0-2), David Reidy (0-1), Pat Ryan (0-1).

Waterford: Stephen Bennett (1-7, 1-6f, 0-1 '65), Dessie Hutchinson (0-5), Austin Gleeson (0-5, 0-3f, 0-1sl), Calum Lyons (0-3), Jack Prendergast (1-0), Patrick Curran (0-1).

Teams

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Mike Casey

4. Barry Nash

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon

7. Dan Morrissey

8. Darragh O'Donovan

9. William O'Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Cian Lynch

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Conor Boylan

15. Graeme Mulcahy

Subs

Cathal O'Neill for Cian Lynch (10)

David Reidy for Conor Boylan (52)

Pat Ryan for Graeme Mulcahy (57)

Waterford

1. Shaun O'Brien

2. Conor Gleeson

4. Shane McNulty

17. Iarlaith Daly

5. Jack Fagan

6. Tadhg de Búrca

3. Conor Prunty

8. Darragh Lyons

9. Calum Lyons

12. Patrick Curran

11. Jack Prendergast

26. Austin Gleeson

13, Dessie Hutchinson

15. Michael Kiely

14. Stephen Bennett

Subs

Tom Barron for Iarlaith Daly (29)

Jamie Barron for Darragh Lyons (42)

Neil Montgomery for Patrick Curran (67)

Carthach Daly for Tadhg de Búrca (68)

Pauric Mahony for Michael Kiely (72)