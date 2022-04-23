Wexford 0-23 Dublin 0-24: Dubs upset Model County in Leinster Championship nail-biter

Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin in action against Conor McDonald of Wexford

Dublin have upset Wexford in the Leinster Hurling Championship, with a nail-biting 0-24 to 0-23 away win.

The Dubs held off a late fightback from their hosts at Chadwicks Wexford Park after being reduced to 14 men, to make it two wins from two in the provincial round-robin.

Conor Burke was instrumental in the midfield for Dublin

Buoyed by a strong wind, the Sky Blues made a dream start as they drove into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead. The pick of the scores came from Eoghan O'Donnell, who stormed up the field to drive over the bar.

It could have been even better for the visitors, but Chris Crummey was unable to take advantage with the goal at his mercy. Paudie Foley made a crucial interjection, just as the Lucan Sarsfields man was about the pull the trigger.

However, Darragh Egan's charges eventually settled and worked their way back into the contest.

Three long-range frees from Mark Fanning kept them in touch, and they should have hit the net shortly before half-time. However, Conor McDonald was unable to find the target after an excellent team move.

That allowed Donal Burke to nudge the Dubs 0-13 to 0-9 ahead for half-time, as the Yellowbellies rued nine wides.

Dublin pushed the lead out to six, but Wexford were growing into the game.

The Model County were awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute, after Rory O'Connor was brought down. However, Mark Fanning was denied by a superb Sean Brennan save as Dublin held onto their six-point cushion.

The visitors were then handicapped 10 minutes from time, when Cian O'Callaghan was shown a second yellow card.

And bit by bit, the home side came edging back. Just like last week against Galway, Lee Chin made a difference from the bench, converting free after free.

But try as they might, they couldn't level it. And Dublin held on for what could prove a huge victory.

Darragh Egan's side now may need a win over Kilkenny if they are to progress from the province.

Wexford now face an uphill battle to finish in the top three

Wexford: Mark Fanning (0-2, 0-2); Simon Donohue (0-1), Liam Ryan, Damien Reck (0-3); Connal Flood (0-1), Paudie Foley, Matthew O'Hanlon; Liam Óg McGovern (0-1), Diarmuid O'Keeffe (0-1); Oisín Foley, Kevin Foley, Charlie McGuckin; Rory O'Connor (0-5, 0-4f), Conor McDonald (0-1), Mikie Dwyer.

Subs: Cathal Dunbar for Kevin Foley (ht), Lee Chin (0-6, 0-5f, 0-1 '65) for Mikie Dwyer (42), Oisin Pepper for Oisin Foley (64), Conor Hearne for Charlie McGuckin (71).

Dublin: Seán Brennan; John Bellew, Eoghan O'Donnell (0-1), Cian O'Callaghan; Donnacha Ryan (0-1), Paddy Smyth, James Madden; Conor Burke (0-2), Chris Crummey (0-1); Dónal Burke (0-12, 0-8f), Rian McBride (0-2), Danny Sutcliffe; Aidan Mellett, Ronan Hayes (0-2), Fergal Whitely (0-2).

Subs: Paul Crummey for Fergal Whitely (69).