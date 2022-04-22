Kerry agree to Cork demands: Munster Football Championship semi-final set to be played at Pairc Ui Rinn

The Rebels and Kingdom will meet in the Munster semi-final

The upcoming Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry is set to be played at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Rebels were initially scheduled to have home advantage, but with Páirc Uí Chaoimh unavailable to Ed Sheeran concerts, the Munster Council set the game for Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

There were capacity fears about Páirc Uí Rinn, which will be able to hold 11,000

The Lee-siders' panel stated they would not play the fixture at any other venue than Páirc Uí Rinn. And after weeks of a stand-off, it now appears to be resolved after Kerry GAA wrote to the provincial council to agree to the tie being played in Cork's secondary stadium.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor had previously distanced himself from the row, stating: "None of my business. It’s not me or whoever will decide that. We’ll play wherever we’re ordained to play and that’s it"

"The Executive of the Kerry County Board, following consultation with the senior football team management and subject to the approval of the Munster Council, has decided to accede to a request from Cork County Board to set aside for one year only (2022) the home-and-away agreement between the counties in order that Páirc Uí Rinn may substitute for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Cork's 'home' venue for this year's Munster Senior Football Championship game," read a statement on Friday morning.

"The present agreement would recommence in 2023 with a return to Fitzgerald Stadium and on the understanding Cork's 'home' venue would be confined to Páirc Uí Chaoimh thereafter.

Kerry have requested that Cork's home games must be confined to Páirc Uí Chaoimh going forward

"Kerry County Board acknowledges the close relationship that exists between both boards, the importance of protecting the integrity of the Munster Senior Football Championship and the priority now for the team management and players to prepare for the game without further distraction.

"It is now a matter for the Competitions Control Committee of the Munster Council to confirm the venue for this game and Kerry County Board will not be making any further comment on this matter until such time as that process is completed."

The game will be live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday, May 7.