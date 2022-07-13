Hurling's pre All-Ireland final All-Stars: Who is in line to make the team of the year?

TJ Reid has led the Cats back to the All-Ireland final

With one game left in the season, who will win an All-Stars award?

Goalkeeper: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

The Glenmore net-minder has been at his brilliant best all season.

His stop on Conor McDonald in Nowlan Park was one for the ages, while he kept Clare at bay in the All-Ireland semi-final, denying David Fitzgerald.

His puck-outs throughout the season have been the foundation of Kilkenny's run to the All-Ireland final, and he edges ahead of Nickie Quaid.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Full-back line: Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Sean Finn (Limerick), Barry Nash (Limerick)

Butler was touted as a match-up for Tony Kelly well in advance of their meeting, but few predicted how successful the Cats defender would be in the role. Keeping the Ballyea man scoreless from play was no mean feat, and it was the standout display of Butler's stellar year to date.

Seán Finn has maintained his incredibly high levels this summer, and looks on course to win an All-Star for a remarkable fifth year in succession. Meanwhile his full-back line colleague Barry Nash has taken a step up, and is in the Hurler of the Year conversation ahead of the decider.

Sean Finn has kept up his high standards

Half-back line: Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Ciarán Joyce (Cork), Padraic Mannion (Galway)

Byrnes' accuracy from placed balls was a big reason Limerick defended their Munster title and are back in an All-Ireland final. But his contributions have been far greater than just free-taking.

In Joyce, Cork have unearthed a long-term solution at centre-back. He was commanding against Waterford and Tipperary, and was one of their best performers against Galway. However, Declan Hannon or Richie Reid could pip him to an All-Star with a big showing on Sunday.

Pádraic Mannion was solid right throughout the Tribesmen's campaign.

Pádraic Mannion delivered big performances in Croke Park

Midfield: Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Adrian Mullen has played in a number of positions this season, and excelled on each occasion. Operating primarily at midfield, the former Young Hurler of the Year has been the engine for the Cats, and has assisted in the scoring stakes, notching 0-25 from open play.

Meanwhile, Cathal Mannion came up with big scores throughout Galway's campaign, and effectively operated as a spare man in defence against Limerick.

Adrian Mullen is the second top-scorer from open play in the championship so far

Half-forward line: TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Tony Kelly (Clare), Shane O'Donnell (Clare)

Reid had a slow start to the championship, after taking a break following Ballyhale Shamrocks' club campaign. However, he roared into life in the win over Dublin at Parnell Park, and scored 0-12 and 0-10 in the wins over Galway and Clare respectively.

Tony Kelly was at his brilliant best for most of the season, saving his two finest performances for the meetings with Limerick.

Meanwhile Shane O'Donnell made a stunning return from a long-term absence due to concussion, and drove the Clare fight throughout the Munster Championship and the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Wexford.

Full-forward line: Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Seamus Flanagan (Limerick), Lee Chin (Wexford)

Gillane and Flanagan have both been unmarkable at times this summer.

Flanagan shot eight points in the Munster final, while Gillane's 3-18 from open play in the championship is more than any other hurler this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lee Chin was man of the match in the Leinster Championship win over Kilkenny Lee Chin was man of the match in the Leinster Championship win over Kilkenny

Despite missing the majority of the National League campaign, Lee Chin made a significant impact on the championship.

The Faythe Harriers man's introduction against Galway and Dublin turned the tide in those games, before he put in a man-of-the-match display in the away win over Kilkenny. Against the Banner, he carried the fight in Thurles, scoring 1-8.

Watch Kilkenny vs Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm Sunday.