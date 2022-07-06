Mattie Kenny: Dublin hurling manager steps down after four years

Kenny's time in the capital has come to an end

Dublin are on the lookout for a new senior hurling manager, following the departure of Mattie Kenny.

Kenny took charge of the Sky Blues for four seasons, with the 2022 championship campaign ending with disappointing losses to Kilkenny and his native Galway.

The Dubs reached the All-Ireland quarter-final in 2021, but failed to build on it this year.

Kenny had taken the reins off the back of a successful spell with Cuala, in which he led the Dalkey club to back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

"I have informed the Dublin county board that I will not be seeking another term as senior hurling manager," he said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"Managing the Dublin senior hurling team for the last four years has been a great privilege and honour for me.

"We worked tirelessly in the effort to bring success to the county and our passionate band of Dublin supporters.

"A special thank you to a fantastic group of players. The respect and togetherness within our group made it a joy to work with you every day during my term as manager, and while we didn't achieve the targets we set out for ourselves, I fully believe the success you deserve will arrive in the coming seasons."

The Dubs were eliminated with a defeat to Galway

Focus will now turn to a successor, with an outside candidate a strong possibly.

Three of Dublin's previous four senior hurling managers - Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and Kenny - have come from outside the county.