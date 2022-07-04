'Kilkenny itching for a crack at Limerick': Jamesie O'Connor and JJ Delaney reflect on the All-Ireland semi-finals

And then there were two.

Limerick and Kilkenny are left standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The Treaty are bidding to become just the fourth county to win three All-Ireland titles in succession.

The Cats meanwhile are looking to end a seven-year wait for the ultimate prize.

Brian Cody's team endured a mixed Leinster round robin, before hitting form at the right time. They are moving towards the All-Ireland final on July 17 with a pep in their step.

"It's a very quick turnaround," said Sky Sports pundit and Kilkenny great JJ Delaney.

"It's all about getting the bodies right. Your freshness, your touch, that's all there at the moment. Mentally get your head right for two weeks' time.

"Then it's complete focus on your opponents for the two weeks. There'll be recovery on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then they might have a hard training session at the weekend. But then you're coming into the week of the match, it's all about freshness and getting everything right, tactically right, and the one-on-one battles, that kind of stuff.

"There's going to be a brilliant buzz around Kilkenny for the next couple of weeks."

The reigning champions are gunning for a showdown with the last team to beat them in the championship, as they finally have a chance to avenge their 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

But Kilkenny will be up for the challenge, according to Jamesie O'Connor.

"They are itching for a crack at Limerick. They're sitting back, watching all this talk about Limerick, three in a row, and they just can't wait to get a crack at them," said the Clare legend.

"Kilkenny want Limerick. The unstoppable force is about to meet the immovable object! Kilkenny will relish the challenge now that awaits them. We saw in 2019, there's no team as well prepared to go to war or to match up physically as Kilkenny do.

"Kilkenny now have form and they have confidence. They'll take huge positives out of the way they completely dismantled Clare.

"And they have experience, know-how, and guys with All-Ireland medals; TJ Reid, Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Eoin Murphy. Experience in areas that you need it.

"You just wonder have Limerick had to burn more energy throughout this championship. You know they're going to have to go to the well again in a fortnight. Will it be there? Because Kilkenny will ask the questions."

