Pat Ryan to take over as new Cork senior hurling manager following Kieran Kingston departure

Pat Ryan is set to take over as the new manager of the Cork senior hurlers, pending ratification at Tuesday night's county committee meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork GAA confirmed the news, just over 24 hours after Kieran Kingston's departure was announced.

An All-Ireland winner in 1999 as a player, Ryan made a successful transition to the sideline as he guided his club Sarsfields to county titles in 2012 and 2014.

He has been involved with Cork at U20 in recent years, leading them to two All-Ireland crowns last summer; the 2021 title as well as the delayed 2020 edition.

He also served under Kingston as a selector for the senior team in 2016 and 2017.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Pat's calibre so ready to take up the significant mantle of Cork senior hurling manager," said Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan.

"Having seen his management and coaching skills with our teams previously, I have no doubt that the development of our players is in safe hands."

Ryan will be tasked with leading the Rebels to their first All-Ireland title since 2005

"Pat's appointment will be another clear example of our desire to provide a pathway to managers and coaches through both club and county systems," added Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan.

"His record in both arenas speaks for itself and we look forward to him building on the significant work completed by the outgoing management team in the ongoing pursuit of Liam MacCarthy."

Ryan has been proposed to take charge for a three-year term.