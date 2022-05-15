Clare 0-24 Limerick 1-21: Banner and Treaty both qualify for Munster final with thrilling draw

David Fitzgerald of Clare in action against Seamus Flanagan of Limerick

Clare and Limerick are both through to the Munster final, after a thrilling 0-24 to 1-21 draw at Cusack Park.

The Banner continued their impressive form and took the fight to the All-Ireland champions in front of a packed stadium in Ennis, as Tony Kelly scored 0-16 for the Banner.

Without Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane, John Kiely's charges were forced to dig deep. And despite a late red card to Gearoid Hegarty, they secured a draw to finish off their round-robin campaign with an unbeaten record.

Munster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 4 3 1 0 21 7 Clare 3 2 1 0 10 5 Cork 3 1 0 2 -7 2 Waterford 3 1 0 2 -5 2 Tipperary 3 0 0 3 -19 0

It was a rip-roaring opening half in Cusack Park. Tony Kelly put on a clinic of point-scoring, picking off 12 white flags before the break. The Ballyea star caused the Treaty major headaches, scoring four from play as an inside forward, before moving out the field.

Limerick did not lie down, with Diarmaid Byrnes leading their scoring charge.

In the 15th minute, the Treaty struck for goal. Conor Boylan was bottled up, but he managed to get a hand-pass away to Kyle Hayes, who buried it past Eibhear Quilligan.

The concession of the major did not rattle the home side, however, and they responded with four points in a row.

Kelly was flawless from placed balls, as the sides went into the break level, 0-15 to 1-12.

Ryan Taylor is tracked by three Limerick players

The teams continued to trade scores after the break, with Kelly remaining accurate from placed balls.

The Treaty were reduced to 14 men in the 62nd minute, when Gearoid Hegarty was shown a second yellow card. Up to that point, the 2020 Hurler of the Year was having a significant influence on the contest, having scored four points from play.

That gave the Banner the impetus, as Ryan Taylor gave them the lead entering injury-time.

But there was to be a late twist, as Diarmaid Byrnes drove over a long-range free to earn the draw.

The result is a significant set-back to Waterford in the round-robin, as the National League champions' destiny is no longer in their own hands. The Déise will be eliminated next Sunday, if Cork overcome Tipperary in Thurles.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan (0-2), John Conlon, David McInerney (0-1); David Fitzgerald (0-2), Jason McCarthy; Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (0-16, 0-10f, 0-1 '65), Shan O'Donnell; Robin Mounsey, Peter Duggan, Ryan Taylor (0-2).

Subs: Shane Meehan (0-1) for Jason McCarthy (ht), David Reidy for Robin Mounsey (47), Aron Shanagher for Peter Duggan (73).

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes (0-9, 0-7f, 0-1 '65), Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; William O'Donoghue, Robbie Hanley; Gearoid Hegarty (0-4), Kyle Hayes (1-0), Tom Morrissey (0-1); David Reidy (0-4, 0-4f), Seamus Flanagan (0-1), Conor Boylan.

Subs: Graeme Mulcahy for Conor Boylan (54), Darragh O'Donovan (0-1) for Robbie Hanley (57), Oisin O'Reilly (0-1) for Seamus Flanagan (57).