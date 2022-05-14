Dublin 0-17 Kilkenny 3-25: Cats bounce back with drubbing of Dublin
Match report and highlights of the Leinster Hurling Championship meeting between Dublin and Kilkenny at Parnell Park. Two goals from Martin Keoghan and one from TJ Reid set the Cats on their way to a 17-point triumph.
By Brian Barry at Parnell Park
Last Updated: 15/05/22 1:25pm
Kilkenny returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-25 to 0-17 away win over Dublin in the Leinster Hurling Championship.
Brian Cody was looking for a response from his side after their defeat in Salthill two weeks ago, and they delivered it emphatically as they hammered their hosts.
The Dublin challenge waned badly in the second-half, and they have now suffered 11 consecutive defeats against the Nore-siders in league and championship.
Both teams set up offensively playing man-to-man, and it made for a ferocious contest in the first-half. The sides traded scores in the opening exchanges, with late inclusion Cian Kenny picking off a trio of points in the early stages.
The Dubs seemed to be living with their visitors, in both the physical and scoring stakes.
Donal Burke led the way with two well-taken scores from play, and he was reliable as ever from placed balls.
However, Mattie Kenny's charges lacked a goal threat compared to their opponents.
In the 27th minute, Kilkenny made their move. Adrian Mullen played in a cross-field ball rather than taking a point which was on offer. Martin Keoghan won the break, expertly flicking the sliotar up into his hand, planting his feet and burying the ball into the net.
He added another point before the break, as Kilkenny led 1-11 to 0-11 at the half-way mark.
Dublin started brightly, with Mark Schutte getting the first point of the second-half.
However, from there things began to unravel for the home side.
In the 47th minute, Keoghan struck for goal again. TJ Reid picked the Tullaroan man out with a clever ball from the end-line. Keoghan won it, pivoted and struck it on the turn to beat Seán Brennan.
The Dubs needed a response, but the black and amber wave kept coming. Reid went from provider to scorer himself for the third goal. The 2015 Hurler of the Year stormed in from the left and batted it into the net, stretching the lead to nine, 3-16 to 0-16.
Dublin were rattled. Eamon Dillon did pull one back shortly after Reid's green flag. But then Kilkenny kicked on. They registered the last nine points of the contest, unopposed, and in truth they won at a canter.
Both teams are still well-positioned to progress to the All-Ireland series, and a Cats victory at home to Wexford next week would also send the Dubs through.
But Saturday night was another reminder that the capital side have a long way to go to challenge for hurling's top honours.
Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)
Scorers
Dublin: Donal Burke (0-9, 0-7f), Conor Burke (0-2), Daire Gray (0-1), Chris Crummey (0-1), Riain McBride (0-1), Fergal Whitely (0-1), Mark Schutte (0-1), Eamon Dillon (0-1).
Kilkenny: TJ Reid (1-7, 0-5f), Martin Keoghan (2-1), Adrian Mullen (0-5), Cian Kenny (0-4), Alan Murphy (0-3), Eoin Cody (0-2), Billy Ryan (0-1), John Donnelly (0-1), Cillian Buckley (0-1).
Teams
Dublin
1. Seán Brennan
2. James Madden
3. Eoghan O'Donnell
4. Cian O'Callaghan
5. Donnacha Ryan
6. Paddy Smyth
7. Daire Gray
8. Conor Burke
9. Chris Crummey
12. Danny Sutcliffe
11. Rian McBride
10. Dónal Burke
13. Fergal Whitely
14. Ronan Hayes
15. Aidan Mellett
Subs
Mark Schutte for Aidan Mellett (33)
Eamon Dillon for Ronan Hayes (55)
Andrew Dunphy for Daire Gray (59)
John Bellew for Eoghan O'Donnell (63)
Davy Keogh for Rian McBride (66)
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Mikey Butler
3. Conor Delaney
4. Tommy Walsh
5. Michael Carey
18. Richie Reid
6. Paddy Deegan
22. Alan Murphy
12. Adrian Mullen
10. Walter Walsh
14. TJ Reid
11. Padraig Walsh
21. Cian Kenny
24. Martin Keoghan
15. Eoin Cody
Subs
John Donnelly for Walter Walsh (ht)
Billy Ryan for Padraig Walsh (48)
Conor Fogarty for Alan Murphy (59)
Cillian Buckley for Adrian Mullen (66)
David Blanchfield for Mikey Butler (68)