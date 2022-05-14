Niall Morgan: Tyrone want to disprove narrative that their 2021 All-Ireland success was a fluke

Niall Morgan and Tyrone are facing a dangerous path through the back door

From the highs of winning Ulster and All-Ireland titles in 2021, Tyrone were brought crashing back down to earth with a shock provincial quarter-final defeat at the hands of Derry.

The challenge now for the Red Hands is to pick themselves up in the qualifiers as they look to navigate their way through to the latter stages of the championship.

"After we won last year we obviously didn't take anybody for granted, but you sort of get that taste of success and you think it's going to happen again," reflects Niall Morgan on the defeat.

"Derry had a game-plan for us, they've been working on the same game-plan the whole way through the year and it worked for them. It wasn't a surprise to us how they played, we knew how they were going to play, we just couldn't counteract it on the day.

"Unfortunately sometimes you have to admit that the better team won and we'll have to work to figure out ways to play against that because there are going to be other teams who will play a similar way against us as well so it's up to us to put our heads together and figure out where we're going wrong and how we're going to fix it. "

Morgan helped Tyrone to the stunning success last summer

And they are eager to back up their stunning 2021 season.

"I know the narrative among some journalists last year was that we won by fluke. We don't believe that. Personally I don't believe in luck at all, I believe you get what you deserve and you get what you work for," Morgan stated.

"Going back to Derry, they worked hard and deserved their win and there was no luck involved and we would say the same about last year. That we worked hard and we got the rewards for what we done.

"We're just going to have to work a bit harder in terms of our training and in terms of our application and what we're doing skills-wise. We need to return a wee bit to the basics and get them sorted because our kick-passing and fist-passing and shot-selection has been what's letting us down this year. if you return to looking after that side of things you're going to reap the rewards of it.

"You still want to prove yourself. Because if you do go and get beat in the next game it almost proves some people right in that we were lucky as they saw last year. That narrative could then start to run away with itself.

"Whereas if we can get back on track that to me would take a bit of pressure off, knowing that we can perform and we can continue down the right path. I'm not saying we're going to do back to backs, but we have to show improvement and we have to show we're going in the right direction.

"The only way to show that is by winning games."

The Red Hands were upset by Derry

Bouncing back from defeat

Last summer, Tyrone suffered a significant loss at the hands of Kerry in the National League, before embarking on their championship run.

Morgan hopes the Derry defeat can spark a similar reaction.

"Last year we had frank discussions after the Kerry game about what our aims were for the year. There's no point going out and training if you're just going for the sake of it. We got together and worked out where we wanted to go next and we've done the same after the Derry game," he outlined.

"While it might not just work the same way because we had a bit of a surprise factor coming off that loss against Kerry last year whereas now we still have the target on our back and everyone wants to take us out because we're reigning champions.

"I know we're out of Ulster now, Derry have that accolade going into their semi-final this weekend. Whoever comes up against us in the All-Ireland series will be looking to do the same."

Can Tyrone defend an All-Ireland title for the first time?

And he is confident that they can bounce back.

"We've had a great reaction in training," he continued.

"In years gone by after a defeat you see some boys almost, not ducking out of training, but maybe not being as positive going forward. But the reaction has been great by the crop that we have and by the management. Everybody is looking forward to our next match, getting back on the pitch and trying to right the wrongs.

"There's no guarantee that it will definitely happen, but everyone is putting their shoulder to the wheel. And if there's one thing you can dictate it's how hard you work. Against Derry we didn't work hard enough, we were outworked all over the pitch and that's why they got their victory. That's an easy one for us to set straight, by going out and trying our best and working hard. If that's not good enough on the day, so be it."