Rory McIlroy's wait for a major title set to continue as Max Homa faces heckles alongside Northern Irishman at The Open

Rory McIlroy's long and winding search for a fifth major title appears set to continue after a difficult day with the putter left him nine shots off leader Brian Harman heading into the final round of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

The Northern Irishman, who has not won a major since 2014, shot a two-under round of 69 to position himself tied for 11, where he had started the day.

McIlroy threatened a fast start with three birdies in his opening five holes before recording 12 pars around a bogey-five at the 12th to leave himself up against it.

His frustration might have stemmed from the fact it could have been so much more, with the 34-year-old squandering six of his nine looks at birdie from 13 feet or closer on the day.

A cold afternoon on the greens would see him decline media interviews at the close, and instead head back out to work on his putting.

Max Homa could attest to the rather one-sided attention when it comes to playing alongside McIlroy at a major tournament these days. The American, though, able to see the funny side to his perceived irrelevance.

"First time I played with Rory ever was similar to that, but it was in America," said Homa. "It was chaotic. People moving once he hits. I was really proud how I played. I felt like I stayed within myself. Swung it awesome all day.

"The ball didn't want to go in but I didn't force it, so it was good. With all the craziness going on, I thought I played a solid round of golf.

"I kind of like the yelling because it makes me laugh. I had a guy yell at me, 'hurry up, no one is watching you anyways today', which I quite like, if I'm being honest. It's just the moving, but I knew it was going to happen."

Homa finished the day tied for 17th on two-under after carding a round of 70 that included two bogeys and three birdies.

He is no stranger to the sizeable Open crowds, having competed alongside Tiger Woods at the golfing great's beloved St Andrews last summer.

"Fortunately playing with Tiger last year, the funniest part is at St Andrews it's kind of gravel, so right when you'd hit a ball you'd just hear all the footsteps leave," he added.

"Today was a little bit different. You could see them. But at some point after the second - I think it was the second hole I had a putt and I just kind of told myself, that's what you're going to deal with all day. If everybody is moving, no one is moving type of thought. It's just a lot. The yelling is fine. It's awesome."

"The only hard part is, not that this matters at all, but if I hit a good shot and he hits an okay shot, he gets a roar and I get a couple claps and then you get up there and - I guess just that 180-yard walk leaves you uneasy because you think you have 40 feet and then you get up there and you have 10. That was the only bummer of the day."

McIlroy had been tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland heading into the final round of The Open last year, and last month endured a similar case of his putter going cold as Wyndham Clark beat him to US Open glory.

He had entered the week riding the momentum of scintillating final 18 holes on his way to Scottish Open success, but is likely to see his wait for another major go on.

