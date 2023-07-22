The Open 2023: Can Jon Rahm and Cameron Young catch Brian Harman? | Sunday storylines to follow

Jon Rahm is among the chasing pack aiming to hunt down leader Brian Harman on the final day of The Open

The 151st Open comes to its thrilling conclusion in the final round on Sunday, and we look at some of the big storylines to follow in the battle to lift the claret jug at Royal Liverpool...

Can Harman maintain composure?

Two bogeys in the first four holes meant it was a scratchy start to the third round for overnight leader Brian Harman, but he never looked back after a birdie on the fifth and did not drop a shot for the rest of the day.

A two-under round of 69 took him to 12-under for the tournament and ensured the 36-year-old enters Sunday with a five-shot lead over the rest of the field.

Harman has been in this position before, albeit with not quite such a handsome lead, when he led the 2017 US Open after 54 holes by one shot, only to be overhauled by Brooks Koepka in the final round and finish tied for second, four shots back.

His compatriot and last year's Open runner-up Cameron Young, second after an impressive round of 66 on Saturday which took him to seven-under for the tournament, and the hard-charging Jon Rahm one shot further back are Harman's leading challengers.

However, only Macdonald Smith in 1925 and Jean Van de Velde after his infamous meltdown in 1999 have lost leads of five shots in the previous 150 editions of The Open. Whisper it quietly, but given how he has played over the first three rounds it is difficult to imagine Harman joining them.

Will Rahm continue his charge?

Birdie, birdie, birdie, birdie, par, par, birdie, birdie, par, birdie - that was the incredible sequence of scores from holes nine to 18 which vaulted Rahm firmly into contention to win his first Open title during a storming Saturday round.

Small wonder this year's Masters champion referred to his 63 as his best-ever round of links golf, particularly after shooting 74 and 70 on the first and second days respectively which left him two-over for the tournament going into the third round.

Since 2018, Rahm has finished in the top 10 of seven majors, a record which is equal to Rory McIlroy and only bettered by Koepka on 10.

Koepka is unlikely to extend that given he finds himself way back on four-over after carding a 72 in the third round, but Rahm is suddenly on course to at least score another top-10 finish. However, he is still six shots behind leader Harman having trailed him by 12 after two rounds.

Only George Duncan in 1920 has come back from a bigger deficit after 36 holes to triumph in The Open when he recovered from 13 behind after two scores of 80 to clinch victory at Royal Cinque Ports by two shots with rounds of 71 and 72.

Can Scheffler fight back to keep impressive record?

Scottie Scheffler has endured a torrid time at The Open this year but was at least able to half-joke about his circumstances by saying even a hurricane would not be enough to help him clinch his second major title this weekend.

That came after shooting a 72 in the third round which left him four over for the tournament heading into the final 18 holes on Sunday, threatening his impressive record in the four biggest events in the sport.

Heading into this week's tournament at Royal Liverpool, Scheffler led all players in strokes gained approach, score to par and strokes gained ball striking per round in the majors played over the last two years. Not only that, but he was 62-under in the majors since 2020 - 27 shots better than any other player in that span.

The incredible consistency shown by the world No 1 on the PGA Tour this season meant the Texan arrived in Hoylake on a run of 18 consecutive top-12 finishes, including wins at the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship, plus a further seven top-three finishes.

Scottie Scheffler endured another difficult day during the third round at The Open

However, Scheffler will resume today tied for 63rd and seven shots off cracking the top 12 at the very least. He has shot over-par on Sunday in both of his previous Open appearances as well, so will need to reverse that trend to stand any chance.

What now for McIlroy?

Three birdies from his first five holes of the afternoon vaulted Rory McIlroy in a position to challenge for the lead, but he failed to make any for the rest of his round and even carded a bogey on the par-four 12th after his approach shot rolled off the green.

The Northern Irishman still carded a 69 to leave him on three-under but declined to speak to the media afterwards and instead headed straight to the putting green in front of the clubhouse. He goes into Sunday three-under for the tournament, still nine shots off Harman.

It means McIlroy's nine-year wait for major glory, having won both The Open on this course and the PGA Championship in 2014, is set to go on after a 2023 which has also seen him fail to make the cut at the Masters, tie for seventh in the PGA Championship and finish second at the US Open.

Who will triumph in the battle of the brothers?

Further down the leaderboard, Alex Fitzpatrick is on course to finish ahead of brother Matt for only the second time in his professional career after carding a third-round 65 which took him to four-under for the tournament.

Last year's US Open champion Matt managed to go round in 67 on Saturday which took him to two-under for the tournament, although his younger sibling is adamant they are both supporting each other rather than worry about who finishes highest.

"There will be no rivalry or anything like that," Alex said. "We're brothers at the end of the day as much as we're golfers.

"I root for him, he roots for me. We're both supporting each other, and we both want what's best for each other."

One battle of the brothers has already been decided though, with Nicolai Hojgaard currently sitting on three-under and his twin, Rasmus, watching on after missing the cut.

