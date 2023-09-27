Who will win the Ryder Cup? Sky Sports pundits give their predictions as Europe take on USA in Rome

Team Europe look to regain the Ryder Cup this week in Rome, but can Team USA end their 30 years of hurt and claim a historic win on away soil?

Zach Johnson's American team arrive as defending champions after a record-breaking 19-9 victory over Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021, although both teams look significantly different to how they did two years ago.

Europe have three of the world's top four at their disposal this week at Marco Simone GC, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland all hoping to play big roles as Luke Donald looks to lead them to a seventh consecutive home victory.

Can Europe continue their winning streak at home? Will Team USA enjoy their first away win since 1993? We asked the Sky Sports team for their predictions, the star name to watch and why this week's event could be one of the best yet…

Sir Nick Faldo, 11-time Ryder Cup player and 2008 Team Europe captain

"We are very fortunate in the game of golf, considering we're individuals, to have one of the greatest team events in the world of sport. This event is incredibly competitive and intense, and it takes golfers to their max. Physically, mentally and technically, you'll get pushed as far as you've ever been before, so it really is a special sporting event."

Score prediction: Obviously, I'm pulling for Europe to win.

Player to watch: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are the big three. Historically, you need four guys to do the heavy lifting. Someone like Rahm really loves match play and I think this course will suit him. He's probably going to be the key to the team this week.

Dame Laura Davies - 12-time Solheim Cup player

"Why wouldn't you be looking forward to the Ryder Cup? It's a great venue with two great teams, the sun's out and match play is usually the most fun watch, so I can't wait for Friday!"

Score prediction: Team Europe 14.5-13.5 Team USA

Player to watch: Ludvig Aberg has only been a professional for four months and has been thrown into the deep end. I think he has the temperament and obviously has got the game, so he could play a huge part for Europe. If he gets in the foursomes, which I think he might and it goes well then plays the fourball in the afternoon then he could go three or four matches before

Andrew Coltart, 1999 Ryder Cup player

"There is nothing else like the Ryder Cup and it's the most incredible match full of tension, pressure and emotion!"

Score prediction: Europe 15.5-12.5 USA.

Player to watch: Viktor Hovland only got two half points in 2021 and now he's FedExCup winner with victories in two his last three events, so has the potential to blow everyone away.

Ewen Murray, Sky Sports Golf commentator and former professional player

"Atmosphere, thrills and spills and no shortage of drama are why I'm looking forward to the Ryder Cup."

Score prediction: Team Europe 14-14 Team USA.

Player to watch: I think Rory McIlroy, given what happened at Whistling Straits where he was a bit emotional and felt he hadn't given enough. He's two years older, he's in good form, and I think he's looking forward to being one of the leaders in the European side.

Wayne Riley, Sky Sports Golf commentator and former professional player

"I don't believe, right now, the Ryder Cup belongs to Europe and America, it belongs to the world. The matches are phenomenal, but it's such a huge celebration of golf and the whole world is watching including myself."

Score prediction: Team Europe 14.5-13.5 Team USA.

Player to watch: Rory McIlroy disappointed himself last time at Whistling Straits and this time around he will show everyone why he's the best player in the world.

Nick Dougherty, Sky Sports Golf commentator and former professional player

"I always look forward to the Ryder Cup because there is such a long wait between them. It is the greatest contest in our sport, toe-to-toe and it means so much. The Europeans are so often the underdogs, or that's certainly how they're thought of, and on the back of that heavy defeat last time around it's exciting to see if the guys can bounce back."

Score prediction: Team Europe 15-13 Team USA.

Player to watch: Viktor Hovland, for me, will be the shining star of the European side. He's in impeccable form, his confidence is sky-high and I'm thinking he's ready to be a leader even though he's still a kid. I can't see an American player who would intimidate him.

Inci Mehmet, Sky Sports Golf commentator

"I'm looking forward to the Ryder Cup because I think it's the pinnacle of events in the world of golf, where you've got 12 players of the best of each team going head to head. It's different from any other event, more so based on the fact it's at home, and the atmosphere is going to be electric.

"I'm excited to soak it all in and experience it - it's my first Ryder Cup as well."

Score prediction: Team Europe 14.5-13.5 Team USA

Player to watch: Rory McIlroy is an obvious one because he let himself down two years ago, but I'm really excited to see Ludvig Aberg. He's only 23, he only turned pro this year and I think he's a stealthy character who has proven himself already early on. He's an incredible driver of the golf ball, which I think is a premium around this golf course, so I'm really excited to see him play.

Rachel Brookes, Sky Sports F1 reporter

"I cannot wait for the Ryder Cup and I am so pleased it is not an F1 race weekend so I can watch the whole thing. My whole family watch it and we message across the weekend our thoughts and our predictions."

Score prediction: Team Europe 16-12 Team USA

Player to watch: My main man for the European team is Viktor Hovland. It's his second Ryder Cup appearance and he didn't win a match last time so I think he will be out to avenge that. He won me some money in The Masters earlier this year and he was 16 under par across this year's four majors, plus won the last two FedExCup events.

So he's in great form and my man on the European team. He's going to bring it home for Team Europe.

Jenna Brooks, Sky Sports rugby league reporter

"Marco Simone is going to be an exceptionally tough course, so accuracy off the tee is going to be crucial. If Scottie Scheffler can get his putter working, then he could be the man for the USA. But then Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have been in dazzling form in 2023, so I'm going to tip Europe …. just."

