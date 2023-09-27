Should a play-off decide a tied Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup? Rory McIlroy and Team Europe have their say

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe's Tyrrell Hatton suggests play-offs could be introduced into the Ryder Cup to prevent the competition ending in a tie Team Europe's Tyrrell Hatton suggests play-offs could be introduced into the Ryder Cup to prevent the competition ending in a tie

There has only been one tied Ryder Cup in the history of the biennial contest, but how would Team Europe feel about an alternative to the previous winner’s retaining the trophy?

Europe's Solheim Cup team claimed a dramatic draw against Team USA in Spain on Sunday, fighting back from 4-0 down after the opening session to earn an impressive 14-14 draw at Finca Cortesin.

The result was the first tied contest in the tournament's history and left Europe retaining the trophy, due to them being defending champions after their 2021 success, leading to comments on social media questioning whether events should have an outright winner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain

The conversation was reignited ahead of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club, beginning on Friday on Sky Sports, with England's Tyrrell Hatton open to the idea of potential change.

"I would say tying is probably not ideal," Hatton said in his pre-tournament press conference. "I think it would be quite interesting if there was a way of putting in a play-off, if that was to happen.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

"I think it would be pretty exciting for fans and it would certainly create a pretty epic atmosphere. Playing in front of home fans is always special, anyway, but yeah, I think that would add something to it.

"I think you probably have the time to do it because singles you start probably fairly later in the day compared to fourballs and foursomes. Maybe just having the tee times starting a bit earlier on Sunday would allow for a nine-hole better-ball, two players best-ball sort of play-off format.

Tyrrell Hatton is open to the idea of changes of a tie being part of the Ryder Cup scenarios

"I don't know, I'm just like sort of thinking as I speak kind of thing. I think that would be a lot more exciting than just that's a tie like, oh, such-and-such retain the Cup. I don't think that's the best thing."

The only occasion the Ryder Cup has previously finished in a draw was the 1989 contest, when Europe retained the trophy, with Rory McIlroy believing a tied event still holds a place within the game.

"I think it's part of history and tradition," McIlroy said. "I was watching the Solheim Cup last week and obviously there was huge celebrations when Europe got to 14 and retained the cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says he has no issues with fans heckling players at the Ryder Cup, describing it as 'part of' the tournament Rory McIlroy says he has no issues with fans heckling players at the Ryder Cup, describing it as 'part of' the tournament

"I thought to myself, geez, they are celebrating a lot for a draw, and then I go back to Medinah in 2012 and we went ballistic when we got to 14 as well. think retaining it means something, and there's certainly a historical and traditional element to it.

"I do like traditions of the game, and this competition has been around since 1927, and that's the way they have always done it. Does that mean that's the way they always have to do it? Probably not. But it's nice to keep some of the tradition around the event."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald gives us a behind the scenes look at their team space at the Marco Simone Golf course Team Europe Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald gives us a behind the scenes look at their team space at the Marco Simone Golf course

McIlroy's views were echoed by Justin Rose, who added: "History is history. History is so important, I think. It's quite nice to wrestle it back fair and square. You have to win it to get the cup back.

"I think the Ashes in cricket, retaining the Ashes is a big thing. In cricket, you can have rain that can interrupt and cause draws and things. But retaining it, not letting the other team have the trophy I think can be a win, so therefore, sometimes the tie is still relevant in my mind."

Live coverage from the opening day of the Ryder Cup begins on Friday from 6am on Sky Sports Golf. There's also live content each day in the build-up to the tournament. Stream the PGA Tour, DP Tour, Ryder Cup and more with NOW.