 Skip to content

The Players 2024: Full groupings and tee times for the opening round at TPC Sawgrass in Florida

Scottie Scheffler defends his title and Rory McIlroy chases a first win of the PGA Tour season; watch The Players on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf, with extra feeds and marquee groups live on the red button

Monday 11 March 2024 20:48, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

There's not long to wait until the 50th edition of The Players, with coverage live on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; All times GMT

Starting at Hole One

1140 Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

1151 Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor (Eng), Carson Young

1207 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph Bramlett

Trending

1213 Camilo Villegas (Col), Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1224 Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

Also See:

1235 Vincent Norrman (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Chez Reavie

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of The Players Championship, take a look at some of the best moments from the historic tournament.

1246 Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

1257 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

1308 Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im (Kor), Webb Simpson

1319 Keegan Bradley, K.H Lee (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1330 David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

1341 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatune (Jpn)

1645 Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu (Twn)

1656 Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

1707 Cam Davis (Aus), Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1718 Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Nick Dunlap

1729 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

1740 Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

We hear from some of the biggest names in golf to discuss why there's never been a back-to-back winner of The Players Championship.

1751 Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

1802 Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1813 Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

1824 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), S.H Kim (Kor), Andrew Novak

1835 Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall (Eng)

1846 Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki (Fin)

The Players Championship Live

Thursday 14th March 11:30am

Starting at Hole 10

1140 Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Taylor Montgomery

1151 Michel Kim, Aaron Rai (Eng), Carl Yuan (Chn)

1202 Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Min Woo Lee

1213 Jason Day (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matt Kuchar

1224 Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1235 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rory McIlroy looks back through his 'rocky history' with the PGA Tour's most iconic tournament, The Players Championship.

1246 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)

1257 Nick Taylor (Can), Tom Kim (Kor), Justin Rose (Eng)

1308 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

1319 C.T Pan (Tpe), Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1330 Martin Laird (Sco), Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

The Players Championship Live

Thursday 14th March 11:30am

1341 Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

1645 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

1656 Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1707 Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1718 Grayson Murray, Seamus Power (Irl), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1729 Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Svensson (Can)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ahead of the 2024 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, we take a look at every televised hole-in-one at the iconic 17th hole, one of the most famous holes on the PGA Tour.

1740 Nico Echavarria (Col), J.T Poston, Harris English

1751 Davis Riley, Corey Conners (Can), J.J Spaun

1802 Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

1813 Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Andrew Putnam

1824 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

1835 Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren (Eng)

1846 Chan Kim, David Skinns (Eng), Jimmy Stanger

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When is The Players live on Sky?

Sky Sports Golf will once again be the home of The Players in 2024, with nearly 60 hours of live coverage during tournament week and a host of extra content available for you to enjoy. Live coverage begins on Thursday at 11.30am.

Bonus coverage will be available via the red button for all four tournament rounds, with featured groups and bonus marquee groups there to enjoy every day alongside a special featured holes feed.

Watch The Players live from March 14-17 live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, EFL, WSL and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports