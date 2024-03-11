The Players 2024: Full groupings and tee times for the opening round at TPC Sawgrass in Florida

Scottie Scheffler defends his title and Rory McIlroy chases a first win of the PGA Tour season; watch The Players on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf, with extra feeds and marquee groups live on the red button
Monday 11 March 2024 20:48, UK
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; All times GMT
1140 Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
1151 Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor (Eng), Carson Young
1207 Alex Noren (Swe), Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph Bramlett
1213 Camilo Villegas (Col), Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge
1224 Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk
1235 Vincent Norrman (Swe), Sepp Straka (Aut), Chez Reavie
1246 Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker
1257 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
1308 Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im (Kor), Webb Simpson
1319 Keegan Bradley, K.H Lee (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1330 David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
1341 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatune (Jpn)
1645 Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu (Twn)
1656 Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley
1707 Cam Davis (Aus), Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1718 Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Nick Dunlap
1729 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa
1740 Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
1751 Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman
1802 Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1813 Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
1824 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), S.H Kim (Kor), Andrew Novak
1835 Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall (Eng)
1846 Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki (Fin)
1140 Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Taylor Montgomery
1151 Michel Kim, Aaron Rai (Eng), Carl Yuan (Chn)
1202 Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Min Woo Lee
1213 Jason Day (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Matt Kuchar
1224 Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1235 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jordan Spieth
1246 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)
1257 Nick Taylor (Can), Tom Kim (Kor), Justin Rose (Eng)
1308 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
1319 C.T Pan (Tpe), Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1330 Martin Laird (Sco), Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg
1341 Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
1645 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid
1656 Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1707 Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
1718 Grayson Murray, Seamus Power (Irl), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1729 Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Svensson (Can)
1740 Nico Echavarria (Col), J.T Poston, Harris English
1751 Davis Riley, Corey Conners (Can), J.J Spaun
1802 Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
1813 Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Andrew Putnam
1824 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
1835 Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren (Eng)
1846 Chan Kim, David Skinns (Eng), Jimmy Stanger
