The Players 2024: When is it live on Sky Sports? Key TV times and ways to watch live from TPC Sawgrass

One of the biggest events in the golfing calendar takes place this week at TPC Sawgrass, with round-the-clock coverage of The Players live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will once again offer bumper coverage from one of the highlights of the PGA Tour season, where the majority of the world's top 50 will compete for a bumper $25m tournament purse and a $4.5m first prize.

Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after last year's impressive victory, while Rory McIlroy will look to close at the gap at the top of the world rankings in the event he won back in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2023 Players Championship, where Scottie Scheffler impressed.

FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland chases a first victory of the season and major champions Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman both feature, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick among those looking to become the first Englishman in history to win The Players.

Sky Sports Golf will once again be the home of The Players, with nearly 60 hours of live coverage from Tuesday-Sunday of tournament week and a host of extra content available for you to enjoy throughout those days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray and caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay discuss Tiger Woods' incredible putt on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on his way to winning the tournament in 2001.

Key coverage

A special 'Live from The Players' show will offer eight hours of live build-up on both Tuesday and Wednesday, while live coverage will begin from Thursday and Friday at 11.30am and follow the action from before the opening tee shot until after the close of play.

Bonus coverage will be available via the red button for all four tournament rounds, with featured groups and bonus marquee groups there to enjoy every day alongside a special featured holes feed.

Extensive weekend coverage starts from approximately midday over the weekend via the red button - including all the marquee groups and featured holes - before full coverage begins on the main channel at 2pm. .

Key TV times (All on Sky Sports Golf)

Tuesday - 1300-2100 - Live from The Players!

Wednesday - 1300-2100 - Live from The Players!

Thursday - 1130-2300 - The Players LIVE!

The Players Championship Live Thursday 14th March 11:30am

Friday - 1130-2300 - The Players LIVE!

Saturday - 1400-2300 - The Players LIVE! (pre-1400 available via the red button)

Sunday - 1400-2200 - The Players LIVE! (pre-1400 available via the red button)

The Players Championship Live Sunday 17th March 2:00pm

How else can I follow The Players?

Sky Sports News will be live from TPC Sawgrass to bring you the latest news and interviews ahead of the tournament, while Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee will offer post-day analysis after every round.

Daily one-hour highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look back at the highlights from Rory McIlroy's live Watchalong on Sky Sports, where he relived his win at The Players with Nick Dougherty and Brandel Chamblee.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via Sky Go, while non-Sky subscribers can keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage via a contract-free NOW membership.

Skysports.com and mobile app will deliver news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blogging running through all four tournament rounds.

