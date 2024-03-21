So Yeon Ryu: Two-time major winner announces LPGA Tour retirement from next month

Two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu has announced she will retire from professional golf next month.

In a social media post, the South Korean made her announcement to bring to an end a 13-year career on the LPGA Tour.

Ryu's career highlights include winning the US Women's Open and the ANA Inspiration - now The Chevron Championship - and the 33-year-old

"After deciding to retire, I spent much time looking back on my career," Ryu wrote in a note posted to Instagram.

"So many memories came flooding back, and I felt so many emotions. But the more I thought about it, the more I was thankful for so many things.

"I am so grateful that I could do what I loved to do, day in and day out, and even make a career out of it.

"I am not going to lie; I had some hard patches, but despite some of the challenges, I truly enjoyed it all."

Ryu added her final event will be The Chevron Championship from April 18-21 at The Woodlands, Texas.

At the 2011 US Women's Open, Ryu defeated Hee Kyung Seo in a three-hole aggregate playoff to win her first major title before joining the LPGA in 2012 and being named rookie of the year.

She finished in the top five at the US Women's Open six times from 2011 to 2019 as well.

Ryu's second major came at the 2017 ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills, where she beat Lexi Thompson in another playoff.

In total, she has six LPGA Tour wins to her name and won 10 times on the Korean LPGA Tour. Ryu was ranked No 1 in the world for 19 weeks in 2017, while being named as LPGA Player of the Year too.