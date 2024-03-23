Valspar Championship: Keith Mitchell eagles last hole to seize two-shot lead going into the final day

Keith Mitchell shot to the top of the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship in Miami with a fantastic eagle on the last hole leaving him at 10 under par for the tournament; going into the final day Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati trail Mitchell by two shots
Keith Mitchell will take a two-shot lead into the final day of the Valspar Championship in Miami.
The American rocketed to the top of the leaderboard after shooting a round of 66, leaving him 10 under par for the tournament and two shots in front of the trailing pack of Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati.
Mitchell's day did not get off to the start he wanted as he bogeyed three of the front nine, albeit mixed with two birdies, but a sensational comeback on the homeward nine put him in pole position heading into day four.
Mitchell's birdie on hole 12 shifted him into gear and further birdies on holes 14, 16 and 17 set him up for a fantastic eagle on the last to fire him to the top of the pile.
Power and Malnati shot 68 and overnight co-leader Hughes 69 to share second place on eight under.
Chandler Phillips, Cameron Young and Brendon Todd are one shot further back on seven under for the championship.
