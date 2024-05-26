DP World Tour: Nacho Elvira holds on to win Soudal Open by one shot as Niklas Norgaard fails to force play-off

Nacho Elvira held on to win the Soudal Open in Belgium by one shot and clinch a second DP World title and first in three years.

Spaniard Elvira began the final round with a four-stroke lead and extended that to five but the chasing pack trimmed his advantage and Denmark's Niklas Nørgaard missed a birdie putt from around 12 feet at the final hole to join the leader on 18 under and force a play-off.

Elvira, who parred each of his last seven holes during a level-par round of 71, won his maiden DP World Title at the Cazoo Open in July 2021, with his nearest miss since then when he lost in a play-off to Rasmus Højgaard at the 2023 Made in Himmerland.

The 37-year-old was in tears after his victory at Rinkven International Golf Club on Sunday, where the final round had to be suspended midway through because of heavy rain that flooded the greens.

Elvira said: "I'm very happy. I was a little bit emotional because I know all the hard work that I put in that sometimes doesn't show. I couldn't ask for anything better.

"I wasn't feeling comfortable off the tee today, my driving was a little bit off and you really need to hit it straight here. It was all hard because I knew I wasn't hitting it good but I tried to keep it in play and I tried to hold on to it."

Nørgaard signed for a three-under 68 to finish in a three-way share for second on 17 under, alongside home favourite Thomas Pieters, who carded a five-under 66, and France's Romain Langasque, who matched Norgaard's final-round 68.

England's Matthew Jordan and Joe Dean - the latter the only player to share the lead with Elvira on the last day - ended tied for fifth spot on 16 under, with Jordan's six-under 65 only eclipsed on Sunday by Jamie Donaldson's eight-under 63.

