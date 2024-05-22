Kris Kim: English amateur to make British Masters debut after 16-year-old's star turn on PGA Tour

Sixteen-year-old English amateur Kris Kim will make his debut on the DP World Tour at the British Masters in August.

The son of former LPGA player Ji-Hyun Suh, Kim became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour in nine years at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month.

The teenager paused his GCSE revision to compete in Texas on a sponsor's invite and he nearly aced the par-three fourth in his third round as he finished the week six under.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sixteen-year-old English amateur golfer Kris Kim was inches away from a PGA Tour hole in one during his third successive under-par round at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Kim can now look forward to an appearance at The Belfry from August 29-September 1, where the British Masters hosted by Nick Faldo will be staged.

"I am so excited to play at The Belfry later this year," Kim said. "The British Masters is an event I have grown up watching and to have the chance to play is a dream come true.

"The event celebrates the best of British golf and having Sir Nick Faldo as the host is really cool. Hopefully I'll get the opportunity to spend some time with him and learn from his experience.

"I feel like I learned so much from playing on the PGA Tour earlier this month and spending some time around the DP World Tour players will be priceless for my future, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simon Holmes is in the Audi Performance Zone to analyse 16-year-old Kris Kim's superb swing.

Kim is the winner of last year's Boys' Amateur title as well as the European Individual Championship and McGregor Trophy, while he starred in Europe's victory over the USA at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup in Italy, finishing unbeaten as he claimed three wins and a half.

