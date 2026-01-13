Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith all committed to LIV Golf after Brooks Koepka returned to PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith have committed to LIV Golf after Brooks Koepka announced his departure after four seasons with the Saudi-backed circuit.

The PGA Tour offered a "one-time, defined window" for fellow big names DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith to reapply for membership in what appears to be a power play against LIV.

DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith have a deadline of February 2 to apply for reinstatement if they want to feature this season, with "no promise this path will be available again", according to PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp in an open letter.

"I'm contracted through 2026, so excited about this year," said DeChambeau.

Rahm said: "I'm not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave.

"I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I'm concerned, I'm focused on LIV for this year and hoping my team can repeat as champs."

Australian star Smith, the lowest-profile of the three, said he would be staying with LIV for "years to come."

"I really don't have any thoughts. I haven't had a lot of time to think about it. But I know I'm here to stay. I'm here to support LIV," said the former Open champion. "I'm a captain of a great team and a great group of people. I'm happy where I am. I'm proud of where I am. I think we do many great things, particularly in Australia, and I can't wait for this league to keep growing."

Koepka, 35, dropped a bombshell last month by quitting LIV Golf with a year of his contract remaining, stating he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The five-time major champion applied for his PGA Tour membership to be reinstated, and his availability and high profile effectively caused officials to rewrite their own rules.

They have instigated a Returning Member Programme, which has been specifically designed for Koepka and his former LIV colleagues, as it applies to players who have won any of the four majors or the Players Championship between 2022 and 2025.

Phil Mickelson responded to the criteria of the Returning Player Program [and his ineligibility to benefit from it] by saying: "We're all friends here. I consider Brooks a friend and whatever he thinks is best for him and his family I fully support."

The six-time major champion added: "I'm having so much fun out here. I love playing out here on LIV. I love being with the guys... I could not be happier out here."

Image: Rahm (left) and DeChambeau appeared surprised being named on the newly-written returning pathway

Reflecting on the newly-written returning pathway, Rahm said: "I had heard rumours for quite a few weeks, some of them going back to last year already. It wasn't a surprise whatsoever. I haven't seen much. Obviously I'm aware of what's going on."

On being named along with DeChambeau and Smith, the Spaniard added: "Well, I wasn't aware of that. But the criteria itself would obviously be enough for us to know who it is. I wasn't surprised at all. There's been quite a few rumours I've heard about for a while. Not really surprised at all by the news."

"I had no idea, no idea that that would happen," said DeChambeau, who had earlier put a cheeky post on Instagram of him shrugging his shoulders standing next to an 'exit' sign asking the question 'What would you do?'.

"No idea what the penalties would even be. Right now, I've got a contract. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do at LIV Golf this year."

