Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am: Thomas Detry wins fundraising tournament

1:03 Colin Montgomerie and Georgia Hall were among the golfers in action at the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, hosted by Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring Colin Montgomerie and Georgia Hall were among the golfers in action at the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, hosted by Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring

Thomas Detry registered a one-shot victory at the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, a special event hosted by European Tour golfers Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie headlined a strong line-up at the Surrey-based course, with Solheim Cup stars Georgia Hall and Charley Hull also featuring alongside a host of European Tour and Ladies European Tour regulars.

Detry topped the leaderboard after a seven-under 65 in hot and humid conditions, seeing the Belgian finish a shot clear of Steven Brown, Sam Broadhurst and Jake Brurnage.

Hall finished in a share of eighth spot after shooting 68 and Montgomerie was a further stroke back, while Sullivan posted a one-under 70 but co-host Waring was unable to feature due to injury.

Hull, who joined Inci Mehmet and Rachel Drummond in playing the event before heading to Moor Park to compete in the latest Rose Series Event, carded a level-par 73.

Charley Hull finished tied-seventh in the Rose Ladies Series event on Thursday afternoon

Ross Fisher and James Morrison were among the players finishing in tied-34th, while Matt Southgate carded a six-over 77.

The event was raising money to support Dan's Fund For Burns, which supports people with burn injuries, and the Rainbow Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, which supports seriously ill children and their families.