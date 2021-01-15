WGC-Mexico Championship moved to Florida due to Covid-19 concerns

Patrick Reed won the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship

The opening World Golf Championship event of the year has been moved from Mexico to Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WGC-Mexico Championship, originally due to be held at Chapultepec Golf Club from February 25-28, will now be held The Concession Golf Club in the Bradenton-Sarasota area because of "logistical challenges" posed by Covid-19.

Travel between the United States and Mexico is currently limited to essential personnel only to limit the spread of the virus, while sponsors Grupo Salinas raised concerns about hosting the event in Mexico without the possibility of spectators.

The Concession Golf Club in Florida will host the opening World Golf Championship event of 2021

PGA Tour officials are looking for a new title sponsor for the 2021 event, which will mark the start of an extended four-week "Florida Swing", with the tournament then due to return to Mexico City next year.

"The PGA Tour is grateful for its continued partnership with Grupo Salinas as we navigate the unique challenges created by the pandemic," said Ty Votaw, PGA Tour Executive Vice President, International.

"While we work toward returning to Mexico in 2022, we are appreciative of the collective effort to bring this event to a worthy venue in The Concession Golf Club, which is renowned as one of the top courses in the state of Florida."

Patrick Reed is defending champion after his one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in last year's contest, while world No 1 Dustin Johnson is a two-time winner after following his 2017 success by finishing five strokes clear of Rory McIlroy in 2019.

Dustin Johnson is a two-time winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship

The Concession - designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and named after their memorable 1969 Ryder Cup contest - is hosting a PGA Tour event for the first time, having previously held the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships in 2015.

Following the World Golf Championship event, the Florida Swing will continue to the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 4-7), The Players (March 11-14) and the Honda Classic (March 18-21), with all four tournaments live on Sky Sports.

